The small pangolins were discarded as the possible animals that transmitted the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) to humans, according to a study published in the magazine “PLOS Pathogens” this Thursday (14).

Conducted by researchers at the Guangdong Institute of Applied Biological Research in China and led by Jinping Chen, the analysis says it is still necessary to find out which animal made the intermediate contamination of bats for humans.

To eliminate the mammal, the researchers collected the genome of a coronavirus identified in two groups of sick pangolins.

Thus, they saw that their coronavirus was indeed genetically associated with Sars-CoV-2 and a group of coronaviruses located in bats, but they point out that the virus that causes Covid-19 did not come directly from them. In other words, according to experts, it is possible that other types of coronavirus circulate in these animals, but not Covid-19. “Pangolins could be the natural hosts for beta-coronavirus, with an unknown potential to infect humans. However, our work does not support the hypothesis that Sars-CoV-2 has evolved directly from the pangolin coronavirus,” explains Chen.

For researchers, conservation and limited exposure to jungle fauna will be important in the future to minimize the risk that other coronaviruses pass from wild animals to humans. And the large-scale observation of these viruses in pangolins could improve our understanding of the circulation of this type of virus in nature and the prevention of other infections.

The experts said they will continue their search to find out which animal allowed the so-called “species jump” of the current cause of the new coronavirus. Pangolins gained fame during the pandemic because of the supposed origin of the virus because mammals are widely consumed in the Wuhan region, where the first cases of the disease were reported. Living in Asia and Africa, the mammal is the most trafficked in the world, according to animal protection organizations.

