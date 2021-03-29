Study reveals that the common cold can dislodge the coronavirus from the body

British scientists have revealed that the common cold virus can expel the coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, from the body’s cells. Is about a kind of ‘competition’ among viruses in which the cold is the winner.

As reported in a BBC report, researchers from the University of Glasgow have discovered that the rhinovirus is so widespread that it could serve to suppress SARS-CoV-2.

One of the researchers’ challenges is to know how the coronavirus interacts with other viruses, but social distancing It has caused these viruses to stop spreading normally and therefore, their analysis has been difficult.

Scottish scientists from the Virus Research Center in Glasgow used a replica of the lining of human airways, made of the same type of cells, and infected her at the same time with SARS-CoV-2 and rhinovirus, which causes the common cold.

When rhinovirus and SARS-CoV-2 were incubated at the same time, only rhinovirus was successful in infection, while the times rhinovirus was released with a 24-hour lead, SARS-CoV-2 it had no chance of causing infection. There was a third scenario: the coronavirus with a 24-hour lead. Even in this case, the coronavirus did not ‘beat’ the rhinovirus.

“SARS-CoV-2 never takes off, it is strongly inhibited by rhinovirus. This is absolutely exciting because if you have a high prevalence of rhinovirus, this could stop new SARS-CoV-2 infections“Dr. Pablo Murcia told the BBC.

All of this occurs because the rhinovirus triggers an immune response within infected cells, which blocks the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to make copies of himself.

The problem is that this effect may be short-lived and SARS-CoV-2 might be able to re-infect once the cold has passed and the immune response has relaxed.