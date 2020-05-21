An article published in the magazine “Psychonomic Bulletin & Review” points out that the rhythmic organization occurs in certain animals as well as in humans

A scientific study with the participation of the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) from Spain reveals that some animals, like certain species of rodents, are able to identify the musical rhythm of the songs.

The article published in the magazine “Psychonomic Bulletin & Review”Notes that the rhythmic organization It also occurs in certain animals as well as in humans, which means that this cognitive capacity has very deep evolutionary roots.

At work, he got used to forty rodents of the species Ratus norvegicus with the second half of the song “Happy Birthday” in order to check their reactions by presenting two new versions of the song, with and without it rhythmic structure.

Rats identified the version that maintained the rhythm, but not the one that changed it, which means that the animals “are sensitive to at least some parts of the rhythmic structure of the melody,” experts said.

“We all identify the rhythm of a song that we know, regardless of whether there are changes in the volume, the instrument or the speed with which it is played because the rhythm is organized from easily recognizable metric hierarchies in music“Explained the co-author of the study Alexandre Celma-Mirallesscientist Brain and Cognition Center (CBC) and the Aarhus University (Denmark).

The research, developed within the framework of a project with the Bial Foundation, also had the participation of Juan Manuel Toro, ICREA research professor in the Department of Information and Communication Technologies (DTIC) and coordinator of the research group in Language and Comparative Cognition at CBC at UPF.

With information from EFE