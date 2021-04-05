Study reveals that more than 60% of the public did not finish watching the Snyder Cut in the first week

The world was enchanted by Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, a film that showed us the director’s vision as he kept it in his mind. This superhero adventure turned into one of the most anticipated events of 2021 and everything turned out just how the fans wanted it, a total success for the filmmaker. But although the tape was able to remove the deepest fibers of social networks, not everyone was thrown fully into the fever of the Snyder cut. A new study reveals that more than 60% of viewers did not watch the four hours of footage in one sitting during its launch week, they took a little longer.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Talk about Zack Snyder’s Justice League is to refer to one of the most outstanding films in superhero cinema, we can have no doubt about that. The magnificence of the story of Snyder He surprised everyone, showing that the director does not intend to give up his style and that he is still very capable of offering us endearing trips with the DC characters. Things couldn’t have turned out better with the movie that gave a second chance to Zack to show the world his mastery over this genre, something his most loyal fans will never forget.

But although the Snyder cut it shone in style during its early days, not everyone wanted to look at it completely on the first play. According to Samba TV, 1.8 million households (60%) watched Zack Snyder’s Justice League at least for five minutes in the initial session, but that only 800 thousand made the firm decision to observe the 242 minutes of extension in a single pull. This means that many people only reproduced the Snyder cut to be aware of all the hype in networks that soon after disconnected to continue the adventure at another time … or not.

We invite you to read: Rumor: New Gods cancellation is due to Snyderverse plans

Of course, the above does not mean that things have gone wrong for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Let’s remember that shortly after the launch, Forbes reported that only in the United States there were 1.48 million new downloads for HBO Max, which means that all of them paid the subscription of US $ 15 that corresponds to the platform; This translates into several million revenues for Warner alone, a good recovery for the study compared to the large sum of money they invested for the development of the Snyder cut. They made the right decision.

Given the surprising success of Snyder cut, some wonder if Warner Bros. will give the director another opportunity to continue his stories in the DCEU. At least in social networks, the #RestoreTheSnyderverse movement continues, which struggles to have Zack snyder back in the studio with more DC superhero movies in his charge. Although at first the company denied any possibility of change, some signs have appeared along the way and can make us think that the top executives are really considering it. More Justice League in the future?

But while news of a possible restoration of the Snyderverse won’t come anytime soon, DCEU fans still have plenty of reason to be excited. Recall that numerous films in the saga are on the way, including Aquaman 2 and The Flash, so an important journey with the characters still awaits us. Although the competition with Marvel Studios has been a bit sidelined, Warner does not intend to compromise on its superheroes. The future is filled with DC and its greatest reps. Things could turn out a lot better for the franchise in the years to come.

You may also be interested in: 5 questions left by Zack Snyder’s Justice League that the DCEU might not answer