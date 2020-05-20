MEXICO – Iris Sánchez joined the families who, incredulous and confused, review the death certificates of their loved ones, because her husband entered the hospital from peritonitis and the document says that he died of pneumonia or perhaps COVID-19.

“We don’t know if he really got it, if he actually had it,” says Sánchez.

Like this case that was not added to the list of deaths resulting from this pandemic, the Organization Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción found hundreds of deaths in the Mexican capital that would demonstrate that the number of victims is three times greater than the official figure.

“The city government may not be purposely hiding information,” says researcher Alejandra Barriguete.

She is part of the investigators who analyzed the minutes filed in seven capital courts. It ensures that between March 18 and May 12, 4,577 death certificates related to this cause were issued.

“In 3,209 of these acts, the suspected cause was COVID-19, in 323 it was confirmed, and in 1,000 more COVID, coronaviruses, among others, were mentioned,” says Barriguete.

Various hospitals in Mexico City are full, even though authorities say there are empty beds.

For the same period, the analyst indicates, official numbers confirmed only 937 deaths related to that disease and 123 suspected cases.

The local and federal government have accepted that there is an underreporting of cases, since the number of deaths from COVID -19 that is disclosed to the population corresponds only to patients who were tested and tested positive for this virus.

In the rest of the minutes, which will be analyzed by a technical committee, as confirmed by the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, only the words “suspect” or “possible” appear next to the alleged cause of death.

“It is information that cannot be hidden, and we do not want to hide it,” says Sheinbaum.

The difference in numbers in the heart of the country is added to international journalistic works that assure that they have documented that the number of cases and deaths by COVID-19 in this nation is much greater than the government recognizes.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been the first to disqualify the work of foreign journalists and assures that his publications are part of a campaign against his government.

.