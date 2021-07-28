Study reveals racial disparity in helping the elderly in the US

Many Americans believe their communities are doing a good job serving the elderly, but whites tend to be more likely to age in their communities than members of ethnic minorities, a study reveals.

Miami World / AP

Most Americans believe that their community gives seniors adequate access to services such as health care, healthy food, transportation and domestic help, the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey reveals.

But more whites think their community is doing a good job of offering health care, emergency medical services, general medical services, and specifically physical therapy. Whites also rate their communities highly for access to markets, open spaces, libraries, and other amenities, compared to non-whites.

The survey also found that citizens with lower incomes are more likely to believe that their communities lack basic services and resources, compared to those with higher incomes.

Overall, 46% of Americans say their neighborhood provides good access to health care for the elderly compared to 15% who say access is poor. 52% of whites believe their community does its job in that area compared to 37% among minorities. Among minorities, most said the community performs poorly in that area, pointed to neither option, or said they did not know. Many respondents reported uncertainty about whether their communities offered such resources and access.

Sarah Szanton, a professor of nursing at Johns Hopkins University, explained that old age is “the total of all a person’s life experiences.”

“Certainly some things depend on the hazards of life, some things depend on the genetic makeup of each person but, in general, old age depends a lot on equal access to health care,” said Szanton.

According to the study, 34% of Americans believe that their communities do a good job of offering domestic help to older people, compared with 14% who rate their community’s performance in that area poor, and 31% who say they do not to know. Among whites, 37% say their community performs well in that area compared to 27% among non-whites.

The conclusions of the study follow a similar study, also carried out by AP-NORC, according to which the majority of inhabitants want the federal government to help them age in their own homes.

Szanton compared community assistance to the elderly to school attendance: it is something that depends on each community and therefore shows disparities. The academic proposes that this type of assistance is the responsibility of each state government “so that the inhabitants of cities or counties with less income do not have fewer resources to finance initiatives to support the elderly.”

The AP-NORC survey covered 1,071 adults and was conducted June 10-14 with funding from the SCAN Foundation. He used an AmeriSpeak sample, designed to be representative of the entire American population. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.