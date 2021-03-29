Study reveals human penises are shrinking from contamination

Several studies have already warned that pollution reduces the fertility of women and men. Now, Shanna Swan, a professor of environmental medicine and public health at Mout Sinai School of Medicine in New York, has published a book on her studies of fertility trends. In it he collects that contamination is causing penises to shrink humans,

In his book, Count Down, he tells how humanity faces a “existential crisis” by reduced fertility rates as a result of a chemical called phthalates. These compounds are causing babies to be born with malformed genitalia and also penis shrinkage. Phthalates can be found in toys, food packaging, detergents, cosmetics and more products.

As early as 2017, he warned in a study that the average sperm count among Western men has more than halved in the last 40 years. “The modern world threatens sperm count, disrupts male and female reproductive development, and endangers the future of the human race“, account in the book.

The investigation began with the rats when they were exposed to this chemical compound and it was shown that this caused the shrinkage of penises in these animals. “When I started looking at phthalates, around 2000, the phthalate syndrome had been experimentally demonstrated in rodents, but not in humans. The mother rats that received phthalates had male babies with a smaller penis and scrotum, their sperm counts were lower and their anogenital distance was shorter, “explains Dr. Swan in an interview in The Guardian.

Then he has done the studies on human babies and believes that these substances are radically impairing human development. “Babies come into the world already contaminated by the substances that they absorb in the uterus, “he says.

The doctor in the interview with The Guardian affirms that the reproductive crisis is so serious that “it is possible that the majority of couples will have to use assisted reproduction by 2045.” “It’s serious. If you follow the curve from the 2017 sperm decline meta-analysis, predicts that by 2045 we will have a median sperm count of zero. It is speculative to extrapolate, but there is also no evidence that it is declining. This means that most couples may have to use assisted reproduction, “he warns.