London.- Inhibition of the gene that encodes a protein called PTB transforms into neurons various types of cells mice, which ends with the symptoms of Parkinson’s in these rodents, according to a study published this Wednesday in the scientific journal « Nature ».

Researchers at the San Diego School of Medicine at the University of California, in the United States, discovered that by suppressing the production of this protein, cells activate the genes necessary to create neurons.

It was a casual discovery. Several years ago, in the laboratory of one of the main authors of the studyXiang-Dong Fu developed a cell line without PTB, a protein known to bind to RNA and to influence which genes are turned on and which are turned off in a cell.

After a couple of weeks, they noticed that the cell type had changed and the plate was almost full of neurons.

Applying this finding to Parkinson’s disease, Fu and Hao Qian, another researcher in their laboratory, realized that a treatment to inhibit this protein in mice converted astrocytes, a type of brain cell, into neurons dopamine producers.

In fact, in treated rodents, the number of neurons it rose by approximately 30% and dopamine levels – a neurotransmitter relevant to the body’s motor function – were restored to a level similar to that of a mouse without the disease.

As a result, nerve cells grew and sent their processes to other parts of the brain.

Three months after a single administration of the treatment, the treated animals returned to normal and remained free of Parkinson’s symptoms for the rest of their lives.

« I was amazed at what I saw, » said one of the co-authors of the study, Dr. William Mobley, who pointed out that this strategy could give hope « even to those who are in an advanced stage of the disease. »

However, Fu recalls that « the mice they are not people « and that the model used by the researchers » does not perfectly synthesize all the essential characteristics « of Parkinson’s, but it does provide » proof of concept « .

Fu is interested in trying this method as a treatment not only for the disease of the Parkinson’s, but also for Alzheimer’s, stroke and even for inherited brain abnormalities.