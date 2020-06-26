The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on people can be measured from a generational perspective, as one study warns.

Talent management has become a key opportunity in this contingency.

Understanding the habits and lifestyles from the pandemic is an opportunity to understand this phenomenon.

Studying consumer buying habits based on their generational origin gives us a guideline of how consumption is adapting to digital skills, for example.

A study of Advertising reveals what shopping habits are like in countries like Spain, based on the denial of consumers.

Within the study, it was found that generation Z is the one that went out to do the most shopping during the COVID-19 quarantine, followed by millennials, and Generation X.

The baby boomers was the fourth generation that went out to do the shopping the most.

The Effects of COVID-19 on Millennials

Delouitte carried out a study where he measured what the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been on people, this based on its generation.

The study found that most of these people feel affected by the pandemic and consider the period as a time to restart and start. The main reasons for feeling stressed have been family well-being, the financial future and job prospects.

Another factor that affected millennials, according to the study, is the environment, especially since they consider that the damage caused to the environment is irreversible.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has radically changed our way of life, the way we work, socialize, buy and more, and young generations were especially affected (…) However, despite the uncertain and discouraging conditions, Millennials and Gen Z express impressive resilience and show resolve to improve the world, ”said Michele Parmelee, director of People and Purpose at Deloitte Global.

According to this Deloitte study, nearly 30 percent of Gen Z professionals and nearly a quarter of all millennials surveyed explained that they lost their job or had to take an unpaid leave.

Regarding the expression of stress and emotional well-being, before the pandemic the study had found that half of Generation Z members and half of millennials acknowledged that they were stressed most of the time.

Another revealing fact from this study is the one that measured the opportunity that many of the millennial professionals had the opportunity to work from home.

69 percent of millennials and 64 percent of Generation Z members accepted that they had the opportunity to work from home.

Adapt to the new reality

The adaptation to the new normality is leading consumers and brands to migrate to digital more and more, this at a very important moment, in which communication plays a key element in order to impact consumption.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us about the influence that digital has in the construction of strategies that make digital marketing an essential element.

That said, the opportunity for brands to integrate into the new reality of consumption, warns us about the influence that innovation has not only on the technology that is accessible, but on new ways of thinking strategies.

