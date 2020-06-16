The influencer marketing has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, even though digital activity increased.

Digital activity was endowed during this contingency.

An element that we cannot lose sight of during this contingency warns us of the capacity that consumers have.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had all kinds of effects in various industries, but a common one has been migration to digital.

Despite this migration to online, which has increased electronic commerce, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the role that social networks play today, where the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic seems have negatively impacted the segment of influencers, since today the guidelines that were directed at this segment could have been concentrated on digital activities that solve a sale in a practical way and following the traditional resources of digital marketing.

Conapred cancels forum with Chumel Torres

Study reveals the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on influencer marketing

Results of a Socialbakers study warn of the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on influencer marketing, which is an industry made up of high-value personalities in the network market, due to the number of followers they add.

Within the study, it is anticipated that of the total of brands that collaborated with influences through Instagram, which is considered the largest setting to view sponsored content, the study warns that there was a decrease of 37 percent during April of this year, this in Compared to the same period in 2019. Despite the fact that investment in influencers contracted dramatically this month, the negative phenomenon had already been registered since November 2019.

The book with all the branding secrets

Another of the most critical insights in this study warns that the efficiency of influencer marketing contracted by 41 percent during April 2020, this compared to the same period in 2019. A third data that is noted within the document of Socialbakers is that 33.3 percent of the total influencers who collaborated with brands through Instagram had less than 10,000 followers.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299