Study reveals danger of ‘Covid embarrassment’ causing people to lie about having symptoms

Researchers from two British universities have developed a study in which they detect what they have called ‘shame about the coronavirus’, and they have warned of the danger it represents in the fight against the pandemic.

As reported in the Daily Mail, the study was carried out by experts from the Universities of Kent and Beckett University in Leeds. According to their results, people are beginning to hide their symptoms for fear of the stigma of having been infected.

Those who felt stigmatized for having the virus were less likely to report their condition through the appropriate channels, or even to tell his own family.

Researchers have also found that there is a link between feeling embarrassed and Ignore social distancing guidelines.

The study, focused on the United States, Italy and South Korea, reveals that the lack of trust in the government it was another key factor in whether people were telling others the truth about their positive test.

Where the people he trusted his government’s response against Covid-19, they were more likely to follow the guidelines, the study says.

The study authors say that the fact that people feel embarrassed about contracting the coronavirus may actually have the general situation of the pandemic worsened.

The study co-author, Giovanni travaglinosaid: “Our research highlights the importance of managing the stigma associated with Covid-19, which can undermine efforts by authorities to control it.”

“When governments and decision-makers develop policies and regulations in relation to Covid-19, they should be aware that stigmatize or blame people for contracting the infection it could be counterproductive, “he adds.