Deep in a sanctuary from the 8th century BC. C., in the Judahita desert, scientists in Israel found that Ancient Israelites burned cannabis as part of their religious rituals.

The ancient Israelites used cannabis in their religious rituals, archaeologists were surprised by this discovery, analyzing charred remains on a 2,700-year-old altar unearthed in a desert sanctuary.

Likewise, traces of cannabis were found on one of the altars that were once at the temple of Tel Arad in the Negev desert of Israel.

For their part, the researchers have concluded that the cannabinoid substance was probably burned so that the worshipers deliberately had a high content of psychoactive compounds.

While many religions around the world use or have used psychotropic drugs to induce ecstatic states, hallucinations, or other effects, This is the first evidence to emerge that the practice was part of the early history of Judaism.

The burned residue on the top of this altar contains compounds found in cannabis Credit: Collection of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Israelite customs

The study, published in the journal of the Tel Aviv University Institute of Archeology, opens a window to the religious customs of the Israelites in the First Temple era.

Archaeologists suggest that cannabis may also have played a role in rituals in the Temple in Jerusalem. This is why.

The Arad shrine was part of a hilltop fortress that guarded the southern border of the Kingdom of Judah from around the 9th century BC. C. until the beginning of the 6th century BC. C., when the Babylonians conquered Jerusalem and destroyed the First Temple.

The citadel was excavated in the 1960s and the discovery of the sanctuary was a major blow to Israeli archaeologists, because its design was a reduced version of the biblical descriptions.

Within the holy site of the saints of Arad, archaeologists found a Massebah, a worked standing stone, which is commonly associated with ancient Levantine worship activities and probably represented the presence of the deity in the sanctuary.

And, on the steps leading to this stele, they unearthed two limestone altars that had been placed at its sides and deliberately buried before the temple ceased to be used.

Thanks to this burial and the dry desert climate, the embedded remains of burnt offerings were well preserved on top of the two altars.

The two altars. The largest altar contained incense. The smallest had traces of marijuana. Collection of the Israel Antiquities Authority, Photo © The Israel Museum, by Laura Lachman.

Cannabis in the Temple of Israel

In the 1960s, analysis of these organic remains was inconclusive, but experts assumed that altars were used to burn incense or perhaps to slaughter small animals, says Eran Arie, curator of Iron Age archeology and the Persian in the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, which now houses ancient artifacts.

Now, along with Dvory Namdar, a chemist and archaeologist at the Volcani Agricultural Research Center, Arie set out to verify that hypothesis using more modern scientific techniques.

Using gas chromatography and mass spectrometry, Investigators identified the remains on the largest altar, which was 52 centimeters high, as incense.

Although their presence was not entirely surprising given that the Bible and other sources describe the ritual burning of incense resin (for example, in Leviticus 2: 1). -2).

The real surprise came from the smallest altar, which was 40 centimeters tall and found to be covered in chemicals including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD), and cannabinol (CBN), all of the substances found in cannabis.

Also read: ANCIENT VILLAGE IN CHINA USED MARIJUANA IN RITUALS

Other chemicals identified by residue analysis showed that incense and cannabis had been mixed, respectively, with animal fat and manure.

The fat would have helped achieve the high temperature of around 260 ° C at which the incense releases its scent, while the manure would have burned the cannabis at a lower temperature, below 150 ° C, which is necessary to activate the psychoactive compounds of the drug. Shoot higher and all you get is soot.

Finally, the findings provide clues to worship practices in the Kingdom of Judah. In particular, the cannabis finding indicates that people may have used the plant on purpose for its “hallucinogenic ingredients”, to stimulate ecstasy during worship ceremonies, at least during the 8th century BC. C., said Arie.

It also reads:

8 WAYS YOU CAN GET POSITIVE IN A DRUG TEST

WHAT IS THE RADULA? THE MARIJUANA OF THE FUTURE