Study puts Chile’s lithium mining under scrutiny

(Bloomberg) – A group backed by Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG has launched a study on the environmental impact of lithium mining in Chile, the second-largest supplier of the key ingredient in rechargeable batteries.

GIZ, the German development agency leading the initiative, is investigating how the pumping of lithium brine from below the Atacama salt flat affects water supplies and local communities. The project will last about two and a half years, a spokeswoman said.

The study is the latest effort by the global battery supply chain to address growing concern among investors and the general public about the sustainability of the industries that will produce the building blocks for the transformation to cleaner energy.

In response to a projected tripling of global demand, Albemarle Corp. and Soc. Química & Minera de Chile SA are increasing production at the Atacama, which has the largest reserves in the world. That is highlighting the fragility of desert ecosystems that were once considered resistant to the method of pumping brine into massive evaporation pools.

The salt flat is in one of the driest places on Earth, where copper mines, communities and tourism also compete for water.

“There is a lack of consensus on the impacts and risks of lithium mining and other economic activities in the region,” said the GIZ spokeswoman.

The initial phase of the Responsible Lithium Partnership initiative is being funded by Daimler, Volkswagen, BASF SE and Fairphone BV and will seek input from actors such as copper and lithium producers, indigenous communities and authorities. SQM welcomed the initiative and said it was aligned with its vision of sustainability. Both SQM and Albemarle are working to minimize the use of water and brine.

The association may lack authority and looks like an attempt to improve supply chain perceptions of a German auto industry facing its own environmental, social and governance issues, said Alonso Barros, a lawyer who works with communities that surround lithium operations in Chile.

The study comes at a time of increased scrutiny for mining companies in Chile, where a new constitution is currently being drafted that could lead to stricter environmental standards.

