Study Proves Pfizer Vaccine Protects Against British and South African Variants

Good news for the global battle against coronavirus was published yesterday in the prestigious The New England Journal of Medicine. According to research conducted in Qatar, scientists believe there is strong evidence that current vaccines can stop the most dangerous new strains known to us so far.

It is not news for today and forever, because the constant contagions lead to new mutations and no one knows when an escape variant may appear.

But it is very reassuring insofar as, and after a study carried out with more than 6,000 people, we can say that at least the Pfizer vaccine is effective in stopping the new variants.

The investigation has taken place in Qatar, where after months of tranquility, with relatively few infections and deaths, a new wave broke out.

Alarming outbreak in Qatar

The primary cause of this major regrowth, according to the researchers, was the rapidly spreading mutant variant B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the UK and is therefore better known as the British strain.

But A few weeks later, the researchers found the worrying presence of the B.1.351 variant, better known as the South African strain and it is considered capable of causing reinfections and of being able to reduce the effectiveness of vaccines.

This was announced by the clinical trials that were conducted in South Africa when this variant was first identified. And so the scientific community feared, although it was waiting for new studies to draw conclusions.

And the reality is that this new study offers a more complete and reassuring picture of what we can expect right now in the fight against these new variants.

75% less likely

In Qatar, people who received the full schedule (two doses) of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 75% less likely to develop Covid-19 caused by the South African strain, B.1.351 than unvaccinated people.

And what is even better news: showed almost complete protection against severe disease caused by this strain.

According to the article published in The New England Journal of Medicine, current RNA vaccines appear to be a potent weapon against the most worrying variants because of their supposed ability to defeat past disease (reinfection) and vaccines.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are already developing an updated RNA vaccine targeting the B.1.351 strain, the first results of which appear to provide evidence that this booster shot of the vaccine triggers a strong response against the South African strain, B.1.351.

According to study director, infectious disease epidemiologist at Weill Cornell Medicine, Laith Jamal Abu-Raddad:

– “This variant is probably the worst of all the new variants that we know today, but we have the tools to control at least the serious forms of infection.”

The news is very important because in early laboratory studies, this variant was thought to harbor mutations that mitigated the effects of virus-blocking antibodies. Even the trials suggested that some vaccines were significantly less effective against this strain.

But as early as last month, April, the companies announced that a small trial in South Africa had concluded that the vaccine was fully effective against the B.1.351 strain. The downside is that it was a small trial that was taken more as a hope than as a reality.

First evidence

Now things are very different and the study is large enough to give it credibility.

Abu-Raddad’s team analyzed tens of thousands of Covid-19 cases between the start of Qatar’s vaccination campaign in late December and the last days of March.

During that time, genome sequencing showed that the British (B.1.1.7) and the South African (B.1.351) strains were responsible for almost all infections that occurred since mid-February approximately 50%.

And the results, which we now know, are more than encouraging.

Comparing the rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection in vaccinated people with those in unvaccinated ones, they found that people who received two doses of the vaccine had approximately one 90% less likely to develop an infection caused by B.1.1.7.

Researchers identified around 1,500 infections caused by the South African variant in vaccinated people, but only 179 of these occurred more than 2 weeks after the second dose.

Y there were hardly any serious cases of Covid-19 caused by the British strain or the South African strain among fully vaccinated people.

The study director stated that “although there were infections, they did not lead to hospitalization or death, except very, very rarely.”

Specifically, it is known that two people died of coronavirus caused by the South African strain after receiving their second dose of vaccine, but it is most likely that they were infected before the protective effects of the booster vaccine began.

“Yes, a year ago someone told us that we would be 75% effective against the worst variants of the virus, we would not believe it. It is very good news”Abu-Raddad concludes.