Radio is one of the traditional media with the longest history in the communication industry and understanding consumer habits has made this medium a benchmark in the market, when it comes to advertising on this channel and when consuming certain stories and content that are transmitted.

A projection by IAB Mexico ensured that the majority of the interviewed audiences recognized that radio consumption was done most of the time in the car, on board public transport or when doing housework.

Figures from the Federal Telecommunications Institute (Mexico) warn that until the last quarter of 2018, most tuned in to the FM network, leaving the AM network as their second preference.

