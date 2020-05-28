The lockdown in houses due to the pandemic coronavirus seems to be really taking its toll on children, emotionally and even mentally as has revealed a recent study conducted in Italy.

Study looking at the psychological effects of confinement on children

According to the study, 90% of children experienced, at least once during the first month and a half of confinement, fear and worry, and 74% seemed, at least once, sad and depressed. Preteens (11-13 years old) experienced increased emotional lability (impulsiveness, outbursts of anger) and negativity than children 6-10 years.

The Research has been carried out by the Aosta Valley University, the Sapienza University of Rome and the University of Chieti-Pescara on the “role of parents in promoting serenity and emotional regulation of children during the Covid-19 confinement”.

Initiated in April, the investigation 277 parents of children between 6 and 13 years of age participated.

The first results give show that in 59% of cases, parents have kept working as before the health emergency or they have had to adapt to teleworking (while 26% suffered a temporary suspension from work and the remaining 15% lost their job). Further, 8% of these families have had family or friends with Covid-19 and up to 68% know someone who has contracted the virus (with a percentage of 15% having had at least one acquaintance who died of the pandemic).

Therefore, the children found themselves immersed in at least one difficult reality.“Reads a note from the study,” characterized by a profound restructuring of the day and habits, having parents who had to adapt to new ways of working and managing the family, as well as situations of illness and death, both from experience direct as by exposure of the media to such news «.

Parents’ help

However, despite psychological distress, The study also notes that there are some guidelines that can help parents make children more serene and emotionally competent in this particular period: “It is specifically about parents’ positivity, self-efficacy, and resilience. and emotions.

Study can also help us to help our children. In Spain the situation against coronavirus has been very similar to that experienced in Italy, and as such children and adolescents have also suffered the psychological consequences of the confinement and the pandemic. Therefore, we must help the little ones be calm if we give them example with our attitude and we transmit clear messages through actions such as continuing with our routines or know well all the hygiene and safety measures against coronavirus.