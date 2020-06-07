People with severe vision loss can less accurately judge the distance of nearby sounds, potentially putting them at greater risk of injury, according to new research published in the journal ‘Scientific Reports’. Researchers from the Anglia Ruskin University Eye and Vision Research Institute (UK) assessed participants with different levels of vision loss, presenting them with speech, music and noise stimuli, and different levels of reverberation (echoes) .

Participants were asked to judge the distance of the different sounds, as well as the size of the room. People with severe visual loss judged the closest sounds more inaccurately compared to those whose vision loss is less severe, which, in turn, were less accurate compared to those with normal vision. As for the more distant soundspeople with severe vision loss they were twice as far away than people with normal vision. Participants with severe vision loss also considered that the rooms were three times bigger than the control group of people with normal vision.

“Loss of vision means that people rely more on their hearing for awareness and safety, communication and interaction, but it was not known how hearing is affected by the severity of partial vision loss, “explains one of the leaders of the work, Shahina Pardhan. As highlighted by this researcher, the results show that blindness Total “is not necessary for judged hearing distance and room size to be affected by visual loss, and that changes in auditory perception are systematic and related to the severity of visual loss.”

“Our research found that people with more severe visual impairments were less accurate in judging the distance from the closest sounds, which may make it difficult for them in real life situations, for example, when crossing busy streets, “concludes the scientist.