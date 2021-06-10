Study links being a night owl to depression risk

Sleep hygiene and its impact on health 1:30

(CNN) – Do you jump out of bed early full of enthusiasm and ready to start your day? Or do you snooze until the last possible second and drag your tired body to work?

If you’re a lark, hooray, because your natural sleeping habits, or circadian rhythms, are aligned with traditional 8-5 work hours and school dismissal times.

Instead, it’s a bummer to be a night owl, prepared to perform better in the afternoon and evening and stay up late, according to a new study published Monday in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

The study used data collected by wrist activity monitors used by more than 85,000 participants from the UK Biobank Study, which houses in-depth information on the genetics and health of more than half a million Britons.

The researchers compared that sleep information with self-reported mood reports and found that those with a misaligned sleep cycle are more likely to report depression and anxiety, and have fewer feelings of well-being.

Disruption of circadian rhythms

“The health problems associated with being a night owl are likely the result of being a night owl living in the world of a morning person, leading to a disruption in their body’s circadian rhythms,” said the sleep specialist. Kristen Knutson, associate professor of Neurology and Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study.

Challenging our internal body clock appears to be strongly associated with certain levels of depression, and “having higher misalignment was associated with greater odds of depression,” said study author Dr. Jessica Tyrrell, a professor at the University of California School of Medicine. University of Exeter, in the United Kingdom.

Previous studies, including one by Knutson, identified a relationship between depression and sleep cycles, “although the strongest evidence comes from shift workers,” Tyrrell noted. The expert explained that “some studies suggest that these people have a higher prevalence of depression and lower well-being.”

Good news for morning lovers

On the other hand, a “new and important finding” from the study is that people who love to get up in the morning were less likely to have an irregular sleep schedule than night owls, Knutson said.

“If you are a morning person, you are less likely to have depression and more likely to report greater well-being. This may in part be because morning people are less likely to have ‘social jet lag,’ ”Tyrrell explained.

Social jet lag occurs when we go to bed later and wake up later on weekends than on weekdays when we have to get up for work. It is a term taken from the jet lag we experience when we travel between different time zones, only that social jet lag is the “consequence of the discrepancy between an individual’s own biological rhythm and the daily schedule determined by social limitations,” said Tyrrell .

Among other possible reasons is the increased exposure to sunlight for those who get up early, Knutson said.

“Exposure to light is higher among morning types and can be reduced in those with greater sleep variability. In fact, bright light therapy is a treatment for some forms of depression, “he said.

And finally, there is the chicken and egg problem, which usually affects research that can only show an association but not causality. It is also possible that people with depression have more irregular sleep schedules, which should be studied in future research.