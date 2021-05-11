Study: Lack of jobs in the US, but also workers

Last week’s US employment report left economists and analysts scratching their heads, trying to understand why while companies are starting to hire and unemployment remains high, there were no more hiring.

In April, companies only hired a quarter of the staff that analysts anticipated. The question then is why, if companies are looking for staff, they cannot find it?

According to the CNBC news network, a survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses showed that in March 42% of companies had vacancies that they could not fill. The survey found that 28% of business owners reported that higher wages, at their highest point in a year, was one of their problems. 17% said they plan to increase their salary offers in the next three months.

7% cited labor costs as their main problem and 24% said that the quality of labor was their main problem. And it is that finding qualified labor will be the main problem of small companies.

Transportation apps Uber and Lyft are having trouble finding enough drivers, as fares have skyrocketed due to shortages. For its part, the United States Air Force says it retained many more pilots than normal last year because they had nowhere to go to work.

The underlying problem is not then that there are not enough new jobs, but that there are not enough workers to meet the demand.

“I think this is as much a labor supply shortage problem as it is a job supply shortage problem,” Jason Furman, a Harvard University economist and advisor to the administration, told CNBC. Obama “If we analyze April, it seems that there were 1.1 workers for each vacancy. So there are a lot of jobs out there, but there is still not enough labor supply. “

Meanwhile, about 8 million Americans remain unemployed.

The Reuters news agency presented six reasons why many people could end up out of the job market.

First of all, fathers, especially mothers, are unable to work due to reduced school hours or after-school childcare.

On the other hand, potential employees continue to fear the risks of getting infected when they return to work in person.

In some cases, the increase in capital gains generated in the Stock Market has allowed some older workers sufficient reserve to proceed to their retirement.

Some young people, for their part, are finding jobs in new sectors, reducing the supply in the industries from which they withdrew during the pandemic.

Many employers on the other hand need staff with certain skills that unemployed workers may not have.

And meanwhile, some employers complain that increased unemployment benefits and other government aid can keep some people out of the job market.

And while the Labor Department says the number of people who lost their jobs during the pandemic and still can’t find jobs is on the decline, hiring hasn’t been as many as expected.

In April, 9.4 million people reported that they had not been able to work because their employers closed or lost their businesses due to the pandemic. But that segment of the population fell from 11.4 million in the previous month.

But that means that nine million people are still unemployed by the pandemic. Some jobs have disappeared and will not return because the ways we work, shop and live have changed.

Unemployment figures show that business and professional services showed a marked reduction of 111,000 in temporary hires, while support services fell by 15,000 jobs.

Courier services were cut by 77,000 jobs. Manufacturing lost 18,000 jobs.

And if we ask ourselves then Who is hiring? Look at hotels and restaurants, which was the sector where available places increased the most in April, although the workforce in that sector is still 17 percent smaller than it was before the pandemic.

In total, employment in the hospitality and entertainment industry increased by 331,000 jobs in April, as restrictions from the pandemic continued to gradually ease in many parts of the country, CNBC said.

And while entertainment and hospitality have added some 5.4 million jobs over the past year, employment in the sector has dropped by 2.8 million since February 2020.

With information from VOA