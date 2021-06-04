Study indicates that Pfizer’s vaccine generates fewer antibodies against the Indian variant of covid-19

The level of antibodies in the blood capable of neutralizing the Indian variant of the coronavirus (B.1.617.2) is minor regarding effective antibodies against other variants in people who have received the Pfizer vaccine, according to research published Thursday in The Lancet.

Scientists from the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Medical Research (NIHR), both British, have found that the amount of these antibodies it decreases with age and also with the passage of time.

Their conclusions suggest that the level of antibodies capable of neutralizing the B.1.617.2 variant is more than five times less than the original variant of the coronavirus, on which the current vaccines are designed, in people with the full Pfizer regimen.

The authors of the work underline in a statement from the Francis Crick Institute that these results provide “additional evidence that supports the plans of inoculate a booster vaccine to vulnerable people in autumn. “

They also highlight that with single dose of the Pfizer preparation is “less likely” to develop as many antibodies effective against the Delta variant (Indian) as against the Alpha variant (British), so far predominant in the United Kingdom.

For this reason they support the need for shorten the time between the first and second dose of the preparation, which in the UK are being injected twelve weeks apart.

The importance of reinforcement

Researchers have studied blood samples from 250 healthy individuals vaccinated with Pfizer and tested the ability of your antibodies to neutralize various variants.

The levels of effective antibodies against the Delta version of the virus decline even with the two doses of the preparation, but they do especially with a single dose.

After a first injection, 79% of people have significant levels of antibodies capable of neutralizing the original virus discovered in Wuhan (China). That percentage drops to 50% with the British variant (B.1.1.7), 32% with India (B.1.617.2) and 25% with South Africa (B.1.351).

Levels decrease with age against all variants, but There are no significant differences in terms of sex or body mass index.

“The most important thing is to make sure that vaccine protection remains high enough to keep as many people as possible away from hospitals “, stated researcher Emma Wall.

“Our research suggests the best way to do this is quickly inoculate second doses and offer booster doses to those whose immunity may not be strong enough against these new variants, “he added.

The British Government reported this Thursday that the Indian variant is already the predominant in the UK, after a 79% increase in cases detected since last week.