A study of the University of Nicosia, the largest of Cyprus, revealed that in windy or breezy days, weather conditions that occur during summer and autumn, the particles of saliva can extend from two to six meters in a sneeze, Contrary to what happens in spring when factors such as ambient temperature, pressure and humidity mix with the soil and mouth temperatures. This suggests that social distancing should be greater at these times of the year.

The researchers know that the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets, namely, droplets that spread as you sneeze, cough, and even talk, but they used dynamic fluid simulation and transfer software heat, to reconstruct as closely attached to reality as possible how tThey transport, disperse, and evaporate saliva particles when a person coughs or sneezes in adverse weather situations.

Until now, it has been known that when sneezing or coughing, larger droplets of saliva and smaller droplets are formed by the mucous lining of the lungs and vocal cords. The smaller drops are often invisible at first glance, however, Previous research has shown that most respiratory drops do not travel independently on their trajectories.

Instead, the droplets on a continuum of sizes are trapped and transported within a warm, turbulent, wet cloud of gas. In another study, it was shown that as people they raise their voices, they emit more droplets, but the droplet size distribution remains the same. Furthermore, researchers have shown that even respiration can release potentially infectious aerosols.

Therefore, the doctors Talib Dbouk and Dimitris Drikakis of the University of Nicosia Research, Defense and Security Institute, they found that when the wind speed was equal to zerosaliva drops nor reached two meters away due to gravity, which is within the recommendations for social distancing, however, when they changed the wind speed to 4 km / h and 15 km / h, they found that the saliva drops alone it took 5 seconds to reach 6 meters away.

“Our findings imply that considering the environmental conditions, the social distance of 2m may not be sufficient in seasons where the wind distance is more prominent.” Drikakis, who led the study, asserts. Adding that this “this work is vital, because it refers to the health and safety distance guidelines, it advances in the understanding of the spread and transmission of airborne diseases, and helps to form precautionary measures based on scientific results” .

In the study published in the scientific journal “AIP Physics of Fluids“, Carried out a series of equations to model the three-dimensional flows based on the Eulerian-Lagrangian to techniqueprecisely coupled that take into accountta relative humidity, turbulent dispersion forces, drop phase change, evaporation and rupture, in addition to the droplet-droplet and droplet-air interactions.

Inside of the software included a series of variables such as the effect of velocidad del viento, according to the social distance (2 meters), they took a temperature 20 ° C in the air for a human cough and 50% relative humidity, discovering that the disease-carrying droplets in human saliva can travel considerable unexpected distances depending on wind speed.

They arrived at their calculation of 18 feet in 5 seconds after running partial differential equations on 1,008 drops of saliva, solving about 3.7 million equations in total. However, this premise is not conclusive, since scientists agree that wind speed can vary from one region to another.

Clearly, care to avoid contracting the coronavirus must be greater during the summer and autumn, not only due to the increase in wind during these seasons as proposed by the study in question, but at least in Mexico the peak of infections is still at the top, not give up in the minimum of social distancing, as well as in the use of masks, it will be the only way to flatten the curve.

According to scientists, the study is inconclusive, since although they reveal that saliva can travel up to six meters with wind, nor they refer to the time in which the COVID-19 can remain alive Or, if he would be able to survive long enough to travel and infect a person from that distance.

Furthermore, both Dbouk and Drikakis agree thate further research is necessary to better understand how atmospheric and soil temperatures influence, if it is necessary to make certain types of correlations to know if the air conditioning in certain environments intervenes in the way in which the saliva drops travel, to determine if it is necessary to increase social distancing during the summer and autumn.