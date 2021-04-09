Study identifies risk factors for severe covid-19 in children

When to vaccinate children against covid-19? This we know 2:55

(CNN) – According to a study published this Friday in the JAMA Network Open magazine, chronic health conditions and being a man were the two factors most associated with severe COVID-19 disease in children.

The researchers analyzed data from 869 medical centers between March and October 2020, which accounted for about 20% of all hospitalizations in the country during that period.

Some 2,430 pediatric patients with COVID-19, or 11.7%, were admitted to hospital because of a COVID-19 case. Of those hospitalized, another 31.1% experienced severe COVID-19, characterized by requiring treatment in an intensive care unit or resuscitation room, requiring invasive mechanical ventilation, or dying. This figure agrees with previous results.

The researchers found that 84% of patients admitted to intensive care had one or more chronic diseases, while 16% did not. Furthermore, those who required mechanical ventilation were 58% male and 42% female.

The study found no statistically significant association between severe illness and race or ethnicity among hospitalized youth.

The researchers note that one of the study’s limitations is that they were unable to assess risk factors for multisystemic inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in children, as this condition does not have a diagnostic code.

The researchers argue that although most children have a mild illness, some develop a more severe illness, and that knowing the risk factors can help define prevention and control strategies.

