Study finds that people shower less since the pandemic began (and why it is good for health)

We have more than a year in quarantine for the issue of the coronavirus pandemic, which has also changed our lifestyle because we spend most of our time in our homes.

We not only had to adapt to the home office, to the online school; also, for our activities, our habits and customs have undergone some modifications that, although it does not seem like it, they do good to your body and your health.

One of the most important changes in our daily routine is that according to a study carried out by YouGov, people take a lot less bathing since they started working from home, which has brought great benefits to the skin.

According to this study, 17% of the people who participated in the survey accepted that they bathe less since the quarantine began; a quarter wash their hair less times than they did regularly, and also a third claim to recycle their clothes from the day before to put them on.

Benefits of bathing less for your health

In an interview for The Telegraph newspaper, James Hamblin, who is a professor at the Yale School of Public Health, accepted that, personally, although he washes his hands very frequently throughout the day, he only bathes with water and occasionally he gets wet and washes his hair.

According to Hamblin himself, this does to preserve beneficial microorganisms on the skin’s surface that support the immune system and protect the skin.

Remember that These microbes feed on the natural oil on our skin, so they can be eliminated when we apply soap.

According to the expert, the skin microbiome also helps prevent pathogens from entering the body, reduces inflammation and reduces the chances of skin diseases, such as eczema and psoriasis.

Furthermore, he added that There is no scientific basis for using soap in the shower every day.

Same damage occurs when we bathe daily, because the skin is densely populated with bacteria that are good for the dermis and for health in general.

Previously, in an article published in the Harvard Health university magazine, it is explained that healthy skin is one that has a layer of oil and a balance of beneficial bacteria, which can be broken with a daily bath.

“Dry, cracked skin can allow bacteria and allergens to break through the barrier that the skin is supposed to provide, allowing skin infections and allergic reactions to occur,” the article explains.

So if you haven’t bathed every day since the pandemic started, you shouldn’t worry.

