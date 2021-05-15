Study Finds Sedentary Lifestyle Produces More Serious COVID-19 Symptoms

A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine concluded that patients infected with the Covid-19 with a sedentary lifestyle in the two years prior to the pandemic are at increased risk of complications because of the disease.

According to GMA News Online, these people would have a greater risk of being hospitalized, being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, and a greater risk of dying compared to people who were physically active before the Covid-19 health contingency.

Sedentary lifestyle during the Covid-19 contingency

The sanitary confinement established in different nations of the world to contain Covid-19 could act as an aggravating factor with respect to the prominence of the sedentary lifestyle in current societies, influencing in turn the impact that the virus has in the world.

Naturally, mobility restrictions associated with confinement are a limitation to physical movement and exercise for people, especially those who were used to doing their routines in gyms.

Although the importance of exercising at home in order to maintain physical rhythm has progressively been accentuated, this is not an alternative that all people have taken, or that not all have been able to maintain over time.

According to Royan Hernández, personal trainer, all people should reserve a little of their time to exercise at home so that the return to normality is not too difficult for them, and to avoid falling into the nets of sedentary lifestyle.

Sedentary lifestyle, the most important risk factor

In this investigation it was also determined that sedentary lifestyle was the most important risk factor for Covid-19, being more influential than factors as relevant as obesity, hypertension, and coronary artery disease.

However, this makes sense considering that physical inactivity is one of the risk factors that can lead not only to obesity, hypertension and coronary artery disease, but also to diabetes.

On the other hand, the research concluded that half of the patients admitted to Intensive Care Units had no underlying pathologies such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease, or chronic lung conditions.

This is important insofar as it implies that it is not completely necessary for a person to have previous medical conditions for them to develop complications from Covid-19, being able to be subject to them even if their state of health is relatively optimal.

Despite not being its goal, this new research has shed light on the importance of being physically active and how that strengthens our immune system and the body in general. In this sense, the influence that physical activity can be on health is once again visible.

