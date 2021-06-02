Study Finds Eliminating Unemployment Benefit Won’t Solve Labor Shortage



For the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, $ 300 of unemployment is not enough reason for people not to hire.

In the dilemma of whether the unemployment benefits provided by the federal government discourage people to hire in the new opportunities that are being created, a new voice arises that confronts the theory.

A new investigation by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco concluded that eliminating additional unemployment benefits will not solve the worker shortage.

The study notes that the effort taken by nearly half of the nation’s states could be futile, as additional pandemic-era unemployment benefits largely don’t prevent workers from accepting new jobs.

According to the conclusions of the document, Although the total amount of unemployment benefits are higher than usual, they are not enough to compensate for other advantages granted by being hired long-term.

Nicolas Petrosky-Nadeau, author of the study and vice president of macroeconomic research at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, told Yahoo Money that jobs are very long-lasting while unemployment payments have a fixed duration, in addition to being hired by a company carries a series of extra benefits.

For the author accepting a job allows workers to move on to the next position and maintain a professional network through their work, creating additional value to take a position instead of remaining unemployed.

The study looked at the effect on job acceptance under the CARES Act, which at the time provided $ 600 in weekly unemployment benefits through July of last year. In all states, the fringe benefits weren’t enough to significantly alter whether a worker would accept a job or not, the research says.

For Petrosky-Nadeau, workers are even less likely to have their job acceptance decisions affected by the current weekly unemployment supplement of $ 300.

Robert Valletta, co-author of the research and vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, assures that for most people there are other factors that are very important to them when deciding whether to hire now or not, such as concern about health, safety and child care issues.

“Those kinds of considerations seem to be much more important to people’s decisions about whether to return to work,” Valletta said.

