Study Finds COVID-19 May Permanently Affect Thyroid Function

A team of researchers from the University of Milan in Italy, conducted an investigation that states that Covid-19 can affect the operation of the thyroid gland Permanentlyeven after the virus has left the body.

Initially, the new coronavirus would lead to an inflammation in the thyroid gland that would be different from what other viruses would generate, which could partly explain the probability of suffering permanent damage to thyroid function.

Result of the investigation

As previously stated, the researchers found that Covid-19 leads to an inflammation of the thyroid gland that would be different from that caused by other viruses. This occurred in patients with moderate or severe manifestations of the coronavirus.

This study, which was presented virtually at ENDO 2021, indicated that a third of the participants still had signs of thyroid inflammation after three months of being cured of the virus, even when their thyroid function was already normalized.

Before this research, a study carried out in the first months of 2020 had also stated that Covid-19 could cause thyroid disease in patients, but without indicating the prolongation of this condition.

Covid-19 can cause inflammation in the thyroid gland greater than that caused by other viruses. Photo: Shutterstock

Methodology

For study purposes, the researchers wanted determine if SARS-CoV-2-associated thyroiditis follows the same pattern of inflammation as other viruses.

To do this, the researchers began a surveillance program to monitor the patients’ thyroid function every three months. The subjects selected for this test were those who suffered from moderate or severe cases of the disease.

The patients underwent blood tests and ultrasound tests to determine the function of their thyroid gland, as well as possible signs of inflammation. It was discovered that thyroiditis in people with Covid-19 was different from normal thyroiditis in several ways.

The researchers found that Covid-19-associated thyroiditis was characterized by an absence of neck pain, thyroid dysfunction, and by being more common in men with the disease than in infected women.

Other antecedent

The damage that the thyroid gland would suffer from Covid-19 would be framed within the negative consequences that the new coronavirus would cause in the body’s endocrine system, which is partly integrated by the thyroid gland.

A study carried out in Sri Lanka would have indicated that Covid-19 is capable of damaging the body’s endocrine system, made up of the pituitary gland, thyroid, parathyroid gland, pancreas, ovaries, testicles and the adrenal glands.

Any disturbance within this system can lead to conditions such as diabetes or a thyroid imbalance which, in turn, can significantly alter metabolism.

The role that thyroid function plays in the body and the risk of suffering permanent damage to it further accentuates the importance of applying the necessary biosecurity measures in order to avoid the contagion and transmission of the new coronavirus.

