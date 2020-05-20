Confinement by the coronavirus has had an impact on the mental health of footballers in England, according to a study by the players’ union.

About 70% of the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) members who responded to the survey in the past month said they were concerned about their future in sports and their livelihood.

Teams from League Two, the English fourth division, approved plans to cut the season short. The third category campaign could be terminated.

“Some players on teams in the lower divisions have short-term contracts that are about to end and some of them live daily,” PFA wellness director Michael Bennett told The Associated Press. “This has had a financial impact on them.”

The PFA received a response from 262 members between mid-April and mid-May. Of the interviewees, 111 are active players.

About 72% of respondents —188 out of 262— said they were aware that they constantly feel nervous and anxious during the coronavirus pandemic that suspended all sports in England. The players also indicated that they are concerned about the teams’ ability to survive if fans are not allowed to go to stadiums when soccer returns.

“There are teams that depend on the fans and the money that comes in from the fans,” Bennett said. “My long-term concern is the impact it will have in six, nine, or 12 months because the money you normally put in won’t be there.”

“Obviously you cannot afford the payments to the personnel and the players and it becomes a snowball that affects the soccer players and the team.”

The Premier League will try to resume the season next month, but some players are concerned about the health risks of even re-training.

“Some players are asking if it’s okay to come back or not,” Bennett said. “Some have small relatives, they have partners who are pregnant, others are taking care of older relatives. So they are worried about what will happen if the virus is transmitted. ”