A study in China revealed that the coronavirus COVID-19 was detected in semen samples from patients

The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 was detected in semen samples of patients of COVID-19, both sick and recovering, according to a study carried out in China, which still does not determine if it would be contagious.

Much is still unknown about this disease and scientific studies look in all directions, although they do not always yield the same results. In fact, an earlier report noted that no coronavirus had been found in semen.

Of a sample of 38 patients, six (15.8 percent) tested positive for coronavirus in semen, according to the study they sign Weiguo Zhao, of the Army General Hospital in Beijing and Shixi Zhang, of the Shangqiu Municipal Hospital and published by JAMA.

The study was carried out between January and February with patients over fifteen years old; 23 patients (60.5 percent) were recovering and 15 (39.5 percent) were still in the severe phase of the infection.

Four of the positives (26.7 percent) belonged to the group of patients in the acute phase of the disease, while two (8.7 percent) were among those already recovered, which, according to the study, is “particularly remarkable.”

However, no significant differences were found between positive and negative results in relation to age, history of urogenital disease, days from onset of illness, onset of hospitalization, or since clinical recovery.

The researchers discovered that “SARS-CoV-2 may be present in the semen of patients with COVID-19, and that the coronavirus may still be detected in the semen of recovering patients,” the study notes.

Even if the virus cannot replicate in the male reproductive system, it can persist, the authors noted, “possibly as a result of privileged testicle immunity.”

Thus, they suggest that abstinence or condom use could be considered as a preventive means for these patients.

In any case, they warn that the study is limited by the small sample size and the short follow-up afterwards, so more research is needed on virus elimination, survival over time and concentration in semen.

“If future studies could prove that SARS-CoV-2 can be transmitted through the sexual route,” this could be a “fundamental” part of preventing transmission, especially considering that the virus was detected in the semen of recovering patients, research says.

Another investigation published in mid-April by the Utah Health University (USA) indicated that it is “unlikely” that COVID-19 is transmitted through semen.

The study, also conducted in China, enrolled 34 men who had had the disease mildly or moderately and “found no evidence of the virus that causes COVID-19 in semen” or the patients’ testicles.

Although he warned that it was not “exhaustive enough to completely rule out the possibility that the disease could be sexually transmitted. However, the chances of it happening, based on this limited study, appear remote. ”

With information from EFE