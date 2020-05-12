Scientists of United States they published a study preliminary which states that a majority of patients with COVID-19 analyzed would have generated immunity against disease.

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York studied 1,343 patients with the new strain of coronavirus. The document ensures that more than 99 percent of the studied patients who contracted the virus SARS-CoV-2 “They developed antibodies.”

The specialists, in addition to performing a test antibodies Traditional, they used a special method developed by Florian Krammer, a virologist at the Icahn School, which has a rate of less than one percent of tests that are false positive, making it more reliable than classical analyzes.

Antibodies analyzed

The study points out that the antibodies of immunoglobulin G, One of the five types of defenses that the body generates and which is present in the blood, is developed in a period of seven to 50 days from the onset of symptoms and from 5 to 49 days when the illnesses end.

This research states that not only severe patients with the COVID-19 They generated antibodies, but also those people who only had symptoms similar to those of a cold. However, scientists ask the population not to trust themselves.

People should not assume that if you had a fever in January, you had COVID-19 and now he is immune, ”said Ania Wajnberg, who led the investigation.

The specialist added to The New York Times that 62 percent of the people analyzed and who had not had a test for SARS-CoV-2, had no antibodies against the pathogen and had only developed symptoms from other respiratory diseases.

With information from Infobae.

