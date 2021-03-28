Study confirms that remdesivir shortens covid-19 disease

Gilead increases production capacity of remdesivir 1:14

(CNN) – The antiviral drug remdesivir shortens the duration of illness even among non-white patients, who are at increased risk of severe illness, doctors reported Wednesday.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, adds to the evidence that the drug can ease the burden of coronavirus disease, even if it is not a cure.

Remdesivir, sold under the Veklury brand, was approved in October. It was the first drug to gain full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for use in the treatment of COVID-19.

“Taking remdesivir was associated with faster clinical improvement in a predominantly non-white cohort of patients,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and colleagues wrote in their report. Garibaldi was among the team of doctors who treated then-President Donald Trump for a coronavirus infection last year.

The team examined the records of 2,483 COVID-19 patients treated in the Johns Hopkins system. Of these, 342 received remdesivir and 184 of these patients also received corticosteroids.

And although patients who received remdesivir were less likely to die, the findings in this regard were not statistically significant, the team said.

Only very sick patients received remdesivir, those with low oxygen levels and signs of organ damage.

“Our study included a much higher percentage of underrepresented minority patients than previous remdesivir clinical trials. Approximately 80% of the patients in our cohort were non-white compared to 30% to 47% in clinical trials, ”the team wrote.

“Because underrepresented minority groups have borne a disproportionate burden during the covid-19 pandemic, but have not been widely represented in clinical trials, our results provide important evidence that receiving remdesivir is associated with decreased time for clinical improvement in these populations ”.