Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the findings of a study published in the Journal of Anesthesiology and Reanimation Specialists’ Society, in which researchers compared two methods of managing intraoperative fluid during orthopedic spine surgery, including Masimo PVi®. In comparison to invasive and intermittent central venous pressure (PVC), the non-invasive and continuous pleth variability index (PVi) provided “better cardiac stabilization with less fluid replacement and more accurate results in assessing the status of intravascular volume” 1.

This press release includes multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005795/en/

Masimo Radical-7® with PVi® (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Eralp Çevikkalp and colleagues at Celal Bayar University in Turkey, noting the importance of intraoperative fluid management during surgery and the disadvantages of traditional invasive methods of assessing static fluids, such as PVC and mean arterial pressure (MAP), investigated whether PVi could provide an effective noninvasive and dynamic alternative. In a randomized controlled clinical trial of 100 adult patients undergoing elective posterior lumbar stabilization surgery, they compared the changes induced by fluid load as guided by PVi and PVC. The patients were divided into two groups of equal sizes. In the PVi group, patients were monitored continuously using a Masimo Radical-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter®, and a PVi plateau> 14% was used to determine whether the fluid was administered. (For patients with PVi> 14%, a 250 mL crystalloid solution was administered every 5 minutes; for patients with PVi <14%, a 4 mL fluid infusion was administered.) In the control group, fluid administration was administered determined using CVP, other traditional parameters and the 4-2-1 rule. In both groups, lactate, hemoglobin and hematocrit levels were also recorded.

The researchers found that the average volume of intraoperative fluid replacement was 1914 ± 542.86 mL in the PVi group and 3522 ± 1098.1 mL in the control group (p <0.05). They found that the average units of intraoperative red blood cells (RBC, red blood cell count) transfused were 0.08 ± 0.27 units in the PVi group and 0.42 ± 0.57 units in the control group. (p <0.05). The differences between groups in the RBC transfused RBC units and intraoperative hemoglobin levels were not significant.

The researchers concluded: “The present study indicated that monitoring PVi is more valuable than monitoring PVC, as it is non-invasive, provides better cardiac stabilization with less fluid replacement and [fornece] more accurate results in assessing the status of intravascular volume. The lack of monitoring of the duration of the surgery and postoperative complications are the most important limitations in our study “.

PVi was not released by the FDA to assess fluid responsiveness.

@MasimoInnovates | #Masimo

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical company that develops and produces a wide range of industry-leading technologies, including innovative gauging solutions, sensors, patient monitors, automation and connectivity. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of treatment. Masimo’s SET®, using Motion and Low Perfusion ™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has shown in over 100 independent and objective studies that it outperforms other pulse oximetry technologies.2 Masimo’s SET® has also been shown to help doctors to reduce retinopathy of prematurity in neonates, 3 increased detection of CCC in newborns4 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo’s Patient SafetyNet ™ system in post-surgery wards, reduced costs and emergency response activations .5-7 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used in more than two hundred million leading patients and hospitals and other healthcare locations around the world8 and to be the primary pulse oximetry in nine out of ten hospitals listed on the Honor Roll of News and Report of the World’s Best Hospitals in the United States in 2019-2020.9 Masimo continues to improve SET® and announced in 2018 that SpO2 accuracy in RD SET® sensors in movement conditions have been significantly improved, giving physicians more confidence that the SpO2 values ​​on which they depend accurately reflect the patient’s physiological state. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing non-invasive and continuous monitoring of blood components that previously could only be checked invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC ™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), the Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi ™ (rainbow® PVi) and the Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi ™). In 2013, Masimo introduced Root® patient monitoring and the Connectivity Platform (connectivity platform), built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other monitoring technologies from Masimo or third parties; Key additions to Masimo include the next generation SedLine® brain function monitoring equipment, O3® regional oximetry and ISA ™ capnography with NomoLine® sampling tubes. Masimo’s family of Pulse CO-Oximeters® for spot monitoring includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical situations, including wireless and wearable technologies such as Radius-7® and Radius PPG ™, portable devices such as Rad-67 ™, finger pulse oximeters like the MightySat® Rx and devices available for use, whether in a hospital or at home, like the Rad-97®. Masimo’s hospital automation and connectivity solutions are based on the Iris® platform and include Irimo Gateway®, Patient SafetyNet, Replica ™, Halo ION ™, UniView ™ and SafetyNet ™ from Masimo. Further information about Masimo and its products is available at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products are available at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi and RPVi have not received an FDA 510 (k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The Patient SafetyNet trademark is used under license from the University HealthSystem Consortium.

References

Çevikkalp E, Topçu I, Açikel A, Sarilar S, Keleş G, Özyurt B. Efficacy of Pleth Variability Index (PVi) to Evaluate Intraoperative Fluid Management During Orthopedic Spinal Surgery: A Randomized Controlled Trial. JARSS. 2020; 28 (1): 18-25.

Published clinical studies on pulse oximetry and the benefits of Masimo SET® are available on our website at http://www.masimo.com. Comparative studies include independent and objective studies composed of abstracts presented at scientific meetings and journal articles reviewed by specialists.

Castillo A et al. Prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preterm Infants through Changes in Clinical Practice and SpO2 Technology. Acta Paediatr. Feb 2011; 100 (2): 188-92.

de-Wahl Granelli A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry screening on the detection of duct dependent congenital heart disease: a Swedish prospective screening study in 39,821 newborns. BMJ. 2009; Jan 8; 338.

Taenzer AH et al. Impact of pulse oximetry surveillance on rescue events and intensive care unit transfers: a before-and-after concurrence study. Anesthesiology. 2010: 112 (2): 282-287.

Taenzer A et al. Postoperative Monitoring – The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter. Spring-summer 2012.

McGrath SP et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul; 42 (7): 293-302.

Estimate: Archived data about Masimo.

http://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/best-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and section 21E of the Stock Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Dispute Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements associated with the potential effectiveness of Masimo’s PVi® and Radical-7®. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding future events that affect us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of them beyond our control, which could cause our results to be materially diverse and adverse in terms of in relation to those expressed in our forward-looking statements, as a result of several risk factors that include, among others: risks associated with our assumptions about the ability to repeat clinical results; risks associated with our belief that Masimo’s exclusive non-invasive measurement technologies, including Masimo PVi and Radical-7, contribute to positive clinical results and patient safety; risks associated with our belief that Masimo’s non-invasive medical innovations offer affordable solutions and unique advantages; risks related to COVID-19; as well as other factors mentioned in the “Risk factors” section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which can be obtained free of charge from the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations are correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing warning statements. We caution readers not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which concern only today’s date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, correct or clarify such statements or the “Risk Factors” described in our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), whether or not as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as a convenience only and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005795/en/

Contact:

Media contact:

Masimo

Evan Lamb

949-396-3376

elamb@masimo.com

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

The selection of the “Brazilian national team” of gringos

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

