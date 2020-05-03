The New York State Government conducted a study through which it applied the coronavirus test to a representative sample of 15,000 people.

According to a study by the state of NY, The United States, 12.3 percent of its population could test positive for antibody coronavirus COVID-19, reported this Saturday the state governor, Andrew Cuomo.

The state government conducted a study through which it applied the coronavirus test to a representative sample of 15,000 people in supermarkets and community centers across New York in the past two weeks.

The results indicate that 11.5 percent of the women tested positive and 13.1 percent of the men as well.

New York City is one of the main sources of coronavirus infection; According to the study data, at least 19.9 percent of the total positives are concentrated in this locality, one of the most important in the entire country.

Also on the list of the areas most affected by COVID-19 are the Bronx (27.6 percent), Brooklyn (19.2 percent), Manhattan (17.3 percent) and Queens (18.4 percent) .They are the areas with the most positive from the state total, the study reported.

According to United States Census Bureau (CB, for its acronym in English), New York is the fourth most populous state in the American Union, with 19 million 453 thousand 561 inhabitants; the investigation projects that two million 334 thousand 427 would contract COVID-19.

Therefore, Governor Cuomo announced that the state will distribute more than seven million cloth masks to vulnerable New Yorkers and essential workers.

“Although we are in unknown waters, it does not mean that we proceed blindly, and the results of the 15,000 people analyzed in our antibody survey program, the largest survey in the country, will inform our strategy to move forward,” he reported in his account of Twitter

In addition, he announced that non-essential businesses will remain closed until May 15 and issued orders for all people in New York to wear face masks on public roads.

Similarly, a phased reopening plan was presented, which will give priority to the construction sectors and factories in the town.

Andrew Cuomo reported this Saturday 299 new deaths by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours; in total, the entity records 18,909 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic.

In addition, Governor Cuomo confirmed 4,663 new positive cases, bringing the number to 312,977 infections in New York State alone; the national total of infections is in a million 126 thousand 519.

With information from Notimex