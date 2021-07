BeInCrypto

Universidad Tecnológica Metropolitana de Chile creates seminar on blockchain

Professionals and experts in blockchain technology will participate in the seminar, such as Daniel Leonardo Espinoza, who has a Master’s Degree in Project Management and Management from UTEM, Alejandra Labarca, Business Development Manager at ZeroCo2 and Marcos Allende, IT Specialist in Blockchain, Quantum Technologies & SSI in the Inter-American Development Bank. Under the premise of “Is it… Continued