Video games are a form of entertainment that people around the world can enjoy. If you’ve ever wondered where the best players on the planet are, you might be interested in learning about the results of a recent study.

Kwalee, a developer and distributor of games in the United Kingdom, did research to find out which country has the best gamers. To do this, he analyzed approximately 42,000 achievements in more than 16,000 games of various genres.

With these data, various tops were made that show the countries with the most achievements per capita, as well as the nations that stand out in certain genres, such as shooter, sports titles or racing titles.

Which countries have the best players according to the study?

As you can see below, the top 20 countries with the best players is made up of territories from almost all regions. To the surprise of many, South Korea, one of the countries that stands out in esports, is not among the list.

Another unexpected fact is that most of the top countries are in Europe, while there are very few nations in America and Asia. Remember that the number of achievements per player was measured, which does not necessarily accurately reflect a skill level.

However, it is a parameter that can give us an idea of ​​the dedication that players from certain regions have to their favorite hobby. Below I leave you the top 20 of the countries with the best players according to the study:

Finland

Canada

Sweden

New Zealand

Australia

United States

Netherlands

Scotland

Ireland

France

Germany

England

Austria

Denmark

Switzerland

Latvia

Japan

Estonia

Norway

Belgium

As we mentioned, Kwalee also made lists with the countries that stand out in certain genres. Thus, it presented lists related to racing, sports, fighting games and shooters. You can see them below:

Countries with the best players in racing titles:

Scotland

Estonia

Hungary

England

Finland

Countries with the best players in sports titles:

Norway

Welsh

Finland

England

Canada

Countries with the best fighting title players:

Japan

Ireland

Canada

Sweden

Welsh

Countries with the best shooters:

United States

New Zealand

England

Finland

Australia

Finally, it was revealed that the data used in the study was obtained from speedrun.com. To give the most up-to-date results possible, information registered up to this month was used.

The number of achievements per capita of each country was added and a general classification was subsequently obtained. For tops by genre, a similar method was used, but the information was filtered depending on the type of game.

