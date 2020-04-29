Studio Universal Releases in May | .

Due to the quarantine in which we all find ourselves Universal Studio Concerned about this, he offers you some premieres for May that you can enjoy on your television.

There will be some movies that you surely already know or at least have heard mentioned, if you like Emily Blunt you will be able to discover and resolve the disappearance of “The Girl on the Train” next to the beautiful actress.

The movie Whiplash It will remind you how exciting music can be, and you will have the pleasure to see the beautiful Jennifer Anniston again in “Living with my Ex”.

One of the most requested genres could not be missing for this May, the genre of horror and the triller will begin with World War Z and last but not least Ring They will continue to give you reasons to reveal yourself, in May, we live the cinema.

Here are some of the synopsis and trailers.

The Girl on the Train (Friday, May 1 at 8:00 p.m.)

Rachel (Emily Blunt) is a woman devastated by her recent divorce who spends every morning on her way to work to fantasize about the life of an apparently perfect couple who live in a house that their train passes by every day.

But one morning Rachel is a witness from the train window of a shocking event and is involved in the mystery that she reveals herself.

Whitplash (Thursday, May 7 at 10:40 p.m.

The goal of Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller), a young and ambitious jazz drummer, is to succeed at the elite East Coast Conservatory of Music. Marked by the failure of his father’s literary career, Andrew harbors dreams of greatness.

Living with my ex (Monday, May 25 at 10:05 p.m.)

Story about the consequences of a sentimental breakup. Gary (Vince Vaughn) and Brooke (Jennifer Aniston), after two years of dating, discover that the love they had professed has disappeared. The trigger is a small domestic argument that ends up being a wild fight.

The problem is that neither of them wants to leave the apartment; Thus begins a battle in which there is no shortage of friends and relatives who advise them to resort to “psychological” war to get the other to leave home.

World War Z (Saturday, May 30 at 5:50 p.m.)

When the world begins to be invaded by a legion of the undead, Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt), an expert investigator from the United Nations, will try to avoid the end of civilization in a race against time and destiny.

The destruction to which the human race is subjected leads it to travel the entire world looking for the solution to stop this horrible epidemic.

Ring (Thursday, May 28 at 9:45 p.m.)

Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts) is an investigative journalist who does not give much credit to what she considers a kind of urban legend: a video tape with terrifying images appears to be circulating around, accompanied by a phone call in which a week in advance, the mu3rt3 of who has seen them is predicted.

