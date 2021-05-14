Studio Studio Khara has received threats for the latest Evangelion film – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Studio Khara denounced in a statement that the staff involved in the production of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time (Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban: ||), the latest installment of the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy, have received multiple threats about potential criminal acts against you by some viewers.

The studio clarified that they take the views of fans about their productions seriously, however, they will not tolerate personal attacks against any member of their staff. The company will report any incidents to the National Police Agency in Japan and to the appropriate investigative agencies in other countries.

Regarding defamation, libel and slander against the staff members of the production of “Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0”. May 13, 2021

Khara. inc pic.twitter.com/eRSss9U80h – 株式会社 カ ラ ー (@khara_inc) May 13, 2021

“First of all, we would like to express our appreciation for your continued support of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0.

We have confirmed that there have been acts of defamation, threats and suggestions of criminal acts against individuals involved in the production of the film in the form of misinterpretations of the content of the film and related press articles.

This work has been produced mainly by Khara. Inc (Studio Khara) through a collaborative effort that involved numerous staff members.

We take the views and opinions of all viewers on our fictional creations seriously.

However, we will vigorously protest against slander, threats and comments that suggest criminal intentions or any other action that violates the dignity of the people involved in the production, which derive from personal interpretations, inferences or dissatisfaction with the content that does not cover your individual wishes.

Additionally, we want to make it clear that we will not hesitate to take legal action and seek compensation for damages for statements that clearly constitute defamation, threats, death threats; and any other crime that constitutes defamation, lies, slander or threats. For domestic cases, we will report such actions to the National Police Agency in Japan. With foreign authorities, we will report such actions to the investigative agencies of the respective countries ”.

Khara Inc.

As a consequence of the tragic attack against the Kyoto Animation facilities in July 2019 and the emergence of imitators of that heinous criminal act, animation studios, production companies and local authorities in Japan have assumed any threat to their security with the as seriously as possible.

Source: CinePremier