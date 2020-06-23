Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

After Microsoft’s games division announced its aggressive strategy to endow its new generation with exclusive games through the Xbox Game Studios initiative, every studio or company involved in purchase rumors is thought to be because the company American has them in their sights. The most recent case is that of Bloober Team, a studio specialized in immersive horror games and those who develop The Medium, exclusively on consoles for Xbox Series X.

According to a Video Games Chronicle report, information recently emerged in the financial sector that refers to the talks that the Bloober Team is having with different companies in what is a buying and selling process. In this sense, the Polish studio would be in talks with a dozen companies, although it is not known publicly which ones, but the name of Microsoft has been considered as an option in the framework of the revelation of The Medium, a game that will feature the participation of Akira. Yamaoka, composer of Silent Hill.

In this regard, the rumor of the arrival of Bloober Team to Xbox Game Studios is based on the great relationship that the studio has had with the Microsoft games division, who have had the advantage in terms of announcing and publishing games like Blair Witch. and soon The Medium. However, it should be noted that the Bloober Team also has a very good relationship with Sony, since the promotional material for Observer System Redux has been based on the advantages of the PlayStation 5, although it is not an exclusive game.

So, we will have to wait to see if a sale of the house is completed, which has brought us immersive horror titles such as Layers of Fear, Observer, Blair Witch and The Medium.

