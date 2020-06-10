animation studio& nbsp; Studio Ghibli, is the desire that the infamous producer & nbsp;Harvey Weinstein& nbsp; He had to cut the movies behind his directors’ backs. But it seems that it was precisely the company founded by the Japanese & nbsp;Hayao Miyazaki& nbsp; the one that knew how to stand up to the magnate and impose his creative criteria. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Almost as well known as the international prestige of the animation studio Studio Ghibli, is the desire that the infamous producer Harvey Weinstein he had to cut the movies behind his directors’ backs. But it seems that it was precisely the company founded by the Japanese Hayao Miyazaki the one who knew how to stand up to the magnate and impose his creative criteria. Despite Weinstein’s threats, Princess Mononoke was released without cuts in the US thanks to Miyazaki’s tenacity. (Image: Studio Ghibli / Toho) More Cartoon brew& nbsp; We have learned that in his forthcoming biography, & nbsp;Sharing a House with the Never-Ending Man: 15 Years at Studio Ghibli, the former Ghibli executive, & nbsp;Steve Alpert, tells the violent situation that occurred with the US premiere of & nbsp;Princess Mononoke& nbsp; (1997). “data-reactid =” 24 “> Indeed, thanks to Cartoon Brew we have learned that in his forthcoming biography, Sharing a House with the Never-Ending Man: 15 Years at Studio Ghibli, the former -Ghibli executive, Steve Alpert, tells the violent situation that occurred with the US premiere of Princess Mononoke (1997).

If you can’t get Miyazaki to cut the fucking movie, you will never work in this industry again. Do you understand me, damn it? Never!“. Data-reactid =” 28 “> (Always according to Alpert) Weinstein would have threatened him saying:” If you don’t get Miyazaki to cut the fucking movie, you will never work in this industry again. Do you understand me, dammit? Never!”.

The Guardian& nbsp; that the magnate had “bombarded” with “aggressive attacks“To cut the film.” Data-reactid = “31”> The truth is that Miyazaki had secured the right to the final assembly of his films as part of the agreement with Disney, so that Weinstein could not act on his own as He was used to doing, remember that back in 2010 Miyazaki told The Guardian that the tycoon had “bombarded” him with “aggressive attacks” to cut the film.