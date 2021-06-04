Studio Ghibli reveals what the My Neighbor Totoro area will look like in its theme park

Although it seems that Disney is the company that covers all the attention within the world of children’s and animated films in general, one of its great competencies is the Japanese studio founded by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, Toshio suzuki Y Yasuyoshi Tokuma; Studio Ghibli. This has been responsible for magical stories like My Neighbor Totoro – 93%, Princess Mononoke – 92%, Spirited Away – 97%, The Incredible Moving Castle – 87% and Tomb of the Fireflies – 97%.

Keep reading: All Hayao Miyazaki films from best to worst according to critics

What stands out in all these stories that have become classics of animated cinema, is the touch of fantasy that Japanese legends represent so much where most of the time there is a direct connection with nature and its guardians, as well as in the magic itself and the great adventures that it entails. Each of the tapes in this study, regardless of the year in which they were released, have managed to stay current over time.

Their stories are different from each other, but what is most striking about them is that, despite being so close to their culture, they are universal, that is, regardless of the context in which it takes place, it manages to have a major impact anywhere in the world. For years, the studio has sought to open the doors to the public to its world, which is why there is the now famous Studio Ghibli museum, where visitors have the opportunity to learn more about the creative process of this world.

It may interest you: Great Short Films from Studio Ghibli

The museum has had an innumerable number of visitors per year, even during the current pandemic, despite having closed its doors, it offered the opportunity to take a virtual visit through its official YouTube channel. Since 2017, the creators of this concept have sought a way in which the public can enter more into their world and that is meaningful, which is why they planned to open their own theme park in 2020.

As is evident, the opening, which they intended to inaugurate near the sporting event of the Olympic games, was delayed due to the presence of the virus, however, in recent days some sketches have been revealed that show how the park will look inside, what which means that the project is still standing. According to what the study has revealed (via id.vice.com), the area of ​​the theme park of My Neighbor Totoro will feature replicas of various important elements within the story.

Continue with: The folklore behind Spirited Away

Fans of the film will have the opportunity to take a tour in a life-size Cat Bus, they will be able to enter Mei and Satsuki’s rural house, they will have streams that run through the park, as well as a replica of the huge Totoro tree. All the new details were revealed at a press conference held by Aichi Prefecture, as the venue will be part of the Aichi Commemorative Park Expo near Nagoya.

Those responsible for the construction have also ensured that no natural area of ​​the land will be damaged, not a single tree will be cut down and every part of nature that is there will be respected. Finally, Totoro is not the only protagonist of these new theme parks; At the beginning of the year some scale previews were revealed on the replica of Howl’s Castle and Irontown of Princess mononoke. The theme park is expected to open in 2022.