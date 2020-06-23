Studio Ghibli reveals the first images of his first 3D movie | Instagram

Studio Ghibli wanted to bet on everything and produce your first 3D movie recently seeing the first images of this long-awaited film that will have the name « Aya And The Witch«

Recently, the famous Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli released the first images of its next movie.

Counting on a style completely produced by CGI and moving away from the traditional style that characterized them for several years.

It’s about the movie « Aya And The WitchWhich is based in the famous children’s book “Earwig and the Witch”, Which will undoubtedly be a complete success.

This new movie is being directed by Hayao Miyazaki’s son named Goro, according to Is Morbo.

It should be noted that this director has already made various movies for the studio founded by his father and without a doubt he is really excited to innovate with this new production.

Hayao Miyazaki managed to adapt successfully another Diana Wynne Jones book titled “Howl’s Moving Castle”In 2004, and managed to become a classic of all the stories published by the studio.

This new project was scheduled to premiere during the FCannes Film Festival in 2020, but unfortunately it was cancelled as a result of the pandemic and now they are expected to confirm some other date for the event.

However, various rumors indicate that it could premiere directly on television Japanese.

The story tells us the life of an orphan girl named Aya; whose true identity is to be the daughter of a witch and one day another witch ends up adapting her and she, with the help of a talking cat, decides to escape from her new home.

After the first look at the film, the millions of fans of the study have expressed on social networks the great emotion and pride they have for this new job, which is totally different from the previous ones.

On the other hand, Hayao Miyazaki is working on another movie on their own, « How Do You Live?”And it is being animated with the traditional style that characterizes them, but it is still without a delivery deadline, although it continues to move forward despite the pandemic.