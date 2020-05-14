We will never tire of saying it: Studio Ghibli is one of the biggest animation companies in history who not only does an exceptional job of animating his films, but also features characters that transcend time. AND one of the most beloved is Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro from 1988 by genius Hayao Miyazaki.

So, It is not surprising that he was the character chosen for a drawing tutorial taught (neither more nor less) by Toshio Suzuki. Suzuki is one of Studio Ghibli’s most popular producers who founded the animation house with Miyazaki and Takahata Isao in 1985.

Suziki helped make Miyazaki’s Nausicaä manga relevant at the time until it became a movie in 1984. titled Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. A year later, as we mentioned, it was that Studio Ghibli was founded which so far has more than 20 acclaimed productions both in the production process and for its inspiring stories.

So the huge surprise of seeing one of Studio Ghibli’s creative minds giving a fleeting tutorial on how to draw the character of Totoro. In a video that has been replicated on social media, Toshiro Suzuki is seen drawing on paper and with a brush down, the silhouette of Totoro and then giving him a face.

“I will teach you how to draw Totoro. They are ready?”Suzuki asks. First the silhouette of the body is cast: ears, head, body and a little leg. Then the product says that they should draw their eyes well apart. “That is the key,” he says. In less than a minute, teach the basic Totoro model.

This is great news for everyone anime lovers, especially from the Studio Ghibli movies, among which stand out My neighbor Totoro and The tomb of the fireflies of the same year, Porco Rosso of ’92, The princess Mononoke of 1997, The journey of Chihiro of 2001, The traveling castle of 2004 and more.

It is fortunate that we can actually see the Studio Ghibli movies. In 1986, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind was released, but the film was edited for distribution, which angered Miyazaki. For 10 years, banned Studio Ghibli productions from being seen in the West.

It was up 1996 that Ghibli and Disney reached an agreement to distribute the films on the condition that they were not edited in any way. One year later, In ’97, Princess Mononoke premiered with great success at the box office., and so it was that the cult of Studio Ghibli films began in this part of the world.

A large part of the Studio Ghibli catalog is available on Netflix. These are the available movies:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

The castle in the sky

My neighbor Totoro

Kiki: Home deliveries

Memories of yesterday

Porco Rosso

Pompoko

Whispers of the heart

Princess Mononoke

My neighbors the Yamada

Chihiro’s journey

The return of the cat

Howl’s Moving Castle

Tales from Terramar

The secret world of Arriety

Princess Kaguya’s Tale

The memory of Marnie

Here we leave you Suzuki video in his tutorial how to draw Totoro:

Watch on YouTube

