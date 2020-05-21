The elements present in the environment have already proven to be fundamental to human life and are now considered one of the pillars for a smart city. There are a multitude of advantages, some that go unnoticed and others extremely visible, but all help to increase the quality of life and human well-being.

Developed countries invest in spaces of contact with nature

Even today, many cities in the world (and most cities in Brazil) do not prioritize care for the environment, failing to take advantage that are vital for human development. The absence of spaces with green areas between buildings and homes is a clear example of this lack of investment.

The more developed countries are already investing in gardens scattered around neighborhoods, between residences. In Brazil, on the other hand, even high-class condominiums do not have usable spaces, which ends up making the local afforestation unfeasible.

Environment is a fundamental part of a smart city

Cities are increasingly immersed in new forms of technology, and this movement tends to be growing. The Industry works tirelessly to create solutions that add greater efficiency to urban centers.

For this, many resources are used, such as water and energy, in addition to human efforts. Concomitantly, in a world with more and more demands, productions must aim at profits and combating waste.

The use of technology has already become vital to cities, but for them to be considered intelligent, investing in the automation of processes or the generation of data is not enough to improve the quality of life. Clearly, this is essential, but it is also necessary to ensure other aspects, such as the development of means to preserve the environment, natural resources and contact between human beings and nature.

Contact with the environment directly influences the quality of life of people in cities

According to a study by the University of Birmingham, UK, vegetation that can be grown in the middle of buildings, such as trees, shrubs and flowers, can reduce levels of pollution in urban centers by up to eight times, more than believed.

UK research, published in the American Chemical Society magazine, showed that wooded spaces with typical vegetation can act as a kind of air filter, eliminating two of the most harmful pollutants: NO2 (Nitrogen Dioxide) and the so-called PM (particulate matter), composed of particles that arise from combustion in vehicle engines and factories.

Even before the information brought by the study, other research has already suggested that trees can improve the quality of the air you breathe in urban centers, the difference being that, now, researchers have shown that such an improvement is much greater than previously believed.

It was observed that planning for the creation of green spaces can combat NO2 concentration, reducing it by up to 40%, and particulate material, by up to 60%.

Smart city demands planning and creation of wooded spaces

A smart city, to receive this title, must necessarily develop projects for wooded spaces, with plants, trees and shrubs that, in addition to promoting the interaction between human beings and nature, also help in fighting pollution, so present in centers urban.

Aiming to create a closer relationship with the environment, Plantar Ideias emerged as a company that develops projects focused on external areas, always with the objective of ensuring interactions between nature and people, through spaces built and designed for this.

When browsing the site, you can learn more about the design of projects and how to combine Brazilian tropicality with urban environments.

Website: https://www.plantarideias.com.br/

See too:

The medallions that could strengthen Brazilian clubs

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

