Genetics works in a complex way.

When a couple is expecting a baby, they often imagine who they will look the most like, whether they will have mommy or daddy’s nose and also what color their little eyes will have.

Sometimes despite the fact that both have dark colored eyes the truth is that in genetic chance it can happen that a baby is born with clear eyes.

You surely remember your days at school where you heard about dominant and recessive genes. As an example, if a short person had a child, but the whole genetic history of his family is that they were tall, the little one could be born and grow up to be very tall.

However in recent years genetics has been found to be much more complex and not so easy to predict.

A person may have light or dark eyes by the amount of melanin that your eyes contain. The more melanin the eyes will be darker and the less they become lighter.

It is known that brown color is the dominant gene and that’s why most people have eyes of this color. When genes make their appearance, two of them are the most responsible for choosing the color of our eyes, but according to a scientific study from Kattering University has discovered that actually in this genetic game up to 16 different genes actually enter.

According to BBC publications, a gene can be present in different ways (known as alleles), which are usually dominant or recessive and in turn people can be homozygous or heterozygous.

Homozygous people carry two copies of the same allele, while heterozygotes carry copies of different alleles. A recessive gene (such as light eyes) will only appear if the baby is homozygous for the recessive allele. And a dominant trait will arise if the person is heterozygous for the dominant allele.

Although a little confusing, genetic inheritance works this way and it is not easy to know what allele load we have. There are those who are born with light eyes and parents have dark eyes, while in another scenario there are parents who have light eyes and the baby is born with brown eyes, however the latter is more unusual than the first scenario.

Are you expecting a baby? What color do you think your eyes could have? Leave us your comments and share the note so that your friends know that they can have children with clear eyes.