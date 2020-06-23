Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Sexual harassment allegations involving Chris Avellone, a writer known for working on hit titles such as Fallout: New Vegas, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Knights of the Old, circulated online this weekend. Republic II: The Sith Lords, among many others. As a result of this scandal, today several developers have cut the working relationship with this creative.

Karissa, a Twitter user known as SJBsMama throughout the past week, shared on her Twitter accusations against Avellone for alleged sexual abuse. In an extensive series of messages, Karissa describes the relationship she had with Avellone, whom he met thanks to an event and that on some occasion caused the girl to get drunk until she passed out and sexually abused her a few years ago. She also stated that she was not the only girl who had experienced something similar with Avellone.

ZERO interest in anything from a man who spent so much time preying on young women (no age check), getting them drunk & taking them to hotel rooms, showing up to panels late & wasted if at all, & treating fans / fellow industry SO badly, he was blacklisted from at least 1 big con. – Karissa☕️ @ ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼 | WEARAMASK😷 (@SJBsMama) June 18, 2020

To these accusations were added those of Jacqui Collins, today in charge of public relations for Riot Games. This young woman was also affected and made public messages that she exchanged with Avellone dating from 2014, and that betray sexual harassment. Chris Avellone shared a message about Karissa and Jaqui’s allegations.

Several studies ended her relationship with Avellone

Faced with this situation, several developers spoke about it and distanced themselves from the creative, ending their relationship with some projects in which they had participated or others that were in progress.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – Paradox Interactive

One of the studies that has already commented on the situation of Chris Avellone is Paradox Interactive, the company in charge of the distribution of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, a game in whose narrative the creative participated.

According to information from Gamasutra, a representative of the company mentioned that the writer worked on the project, but at such an early stage that the remnants of his contributions are nil.

Chris Avellone worked briefly with the Bloodlines 2 narrative team early in the game’s development. Through an iterative process, however, none of his contributions remains in the game that Hardsuit Labs continues to develop, ”said the Paradox representative.

Dying Light 2 – Techland

A few moments ago, Techland also made public its stance on the accusations against Avellone. The company mentions that it reached an agreement with Avellone to end cooperation between the two.

« We continue to work to deliver the experience we promised at Dying Light 2. Both our storytelling team, which Chris supported, and the entire Dying Light 2 development team continue to progress efficiently, according to the plan we reviewed at the beginning of the year. » Techland commented.

Here’s the statement regarding our cooperation with Chris Avellone: ​​pic.twitter.com/ozLXZdVPZw – Techland (@TechlandGames) June 22, 2020

The Waylanders – Wild Cat

Another studio that cut off relationships with Avellone was in charge of the game The Waylanders. “Chris is no longer on the project, and I’ve been the lead writer all this time, not him. Waylanders has very little written by him as it is now, and I’ll take a look at his scenes. No one on the team knew anything about this. We will take care of this, and I am open to opinions, ”said Emily Grace, project narrative manager.

The Gato Salvaje studio, developer of The Waylanders, later spoke about this situation confirming that Avellone is no longer part of the project and turned against abusive behaviors, such as the one allegedly shown in the stories of the weekend, doing reference to Karissa’s allegations.

The team here at Gato Salvaje spent the past few days reading the stories shared online and reflecting. We have prepared the following statement with regards to the allegations made against Chris Avellone. pic.twitter.com/GTPjJcXfOs – Gato Studio (@GatoStudioGames) June 22, 2020

