Students take science to underserved areas

MEXICO CITY. Aboard a van, the university student Cristóbal Miguel García brings science to the highly marginalized areas of the country.

The intern of the degree in Physics and student of Mathematics of the UNAM and a group of students of the Science Faculty They adapted scientific apparatus and equipment to set up a mobile laboratory aboard an iconic blue German van Kombinationsfahrzeug, model 1992.

And now they lead to those remote places, difficult to access, the Combi de la Ciencia. AC, vehicle with which they bring knowledge closer and detonate in the inhabitants the taste and interest in science.

A decade ago, Cristóbal left his hometown, with the aim of forging himself as a scientist. This summer he will return to the site with the project that is part of his social service as a physical, carried out in Museum of Light of the Directorate General for the Dissemination of Science (DGDC) of the UNAM.

I did not want to do some office work, which would be stuck in a drawer and I decided to give Guerrero a little back, of how much he has given me, and I contributed from my trench; Thus was born the Combi de la Ciencia, in which we transport people and equipment and thus disseminate it, because if the mountain does not come to Pedrito, the particle accelerators go to the mountain ”, he said.

One of its objectives is to motivate university students to share something of what they know, in highly marginalized communities.

For example, one of the projects that I want to add to this combi is a solar refrigerator to preserve the cold chain in antidotes against scorpion stings, because there are communities that are so far away, where there is not even electricity, “he said.

The Combi de la Ciencia is his initiative achieved “at the end of the cup”, and will be, after the end of his social service, an extramural project that “will not remain there, like a flare of a backpack, as we say in my town,” he said. Cristobal.

One of the scientific projects of the combi is a solar refrigerator to preserve the cold in antidotes against scorpion stings.

We already have our route: we want to visit the communities that surround Taxco, Iguala, Chilpancingo and Acapulco, to show that organized youth can carry out projects and one of these is to give back a little to the society that supports us with its taxes, ”he said.

The young science-loving university student has been accepted for postgraduate studies at the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne, Switzerland, where he will participate in the future Lepton Circular Collider, which will measure 100 kilometers in diameter and “will be the largest machine that humanity has ever seen. ever built ”.

Funding for their stay would come from the international organization Marie Curie Foundation.

I will work on my project with the Italian researcher Tatiana Pieloni, who made the idea of ​​an optical expert system for future particle accelerators. The current largest accelerator measures 27 kilometers in diameter, but the future generation will measure 100 kilometers and it is in which I would work, in the expert optical system, and my emotion is of that size, because my project would come from there ”, explained the young.

* In the following link you will find the latest news