Students occupy the Rector of the UB to demand a more equitable public university: “We are at the limit”

Students have occupied early this Tuesday the rector of the University of Barcelona (UB). The Union of Students of the Catalan Countries (SEPC) and other student movements have claimed the action. The university students have placed containers at the doors of the Historic Building in Plaza Universitat.

The occupation is carried out within the framework of the campaign for the ‘Commitment against the Educational Crisis’, through which they demand that the rectors promote the necessary changes towards a public and equitable model.

The SEPC has stated that the public university is “in an extreme situation” and they have assured that they will not leave the UB until they receive a response from the rector.

⚠️ @ACUPcatalunya, signing the commitment implies committing. 👉🏽Commit not only to a position, but to comply with the fiscal measures that are allowed to work to materialize the 5 demands. ⬇️ Les trobareu al complete legal document of the Compromís⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NDseIY6e5B – SEPC (@SEPC_nacional) April 20, 2021

The commitment consists of five points and the first of these is the price matching of masters and degrees and of degrees between them. Second, they ask that the remuneration for internships is mandatory and third to support the absolution of all those indicted to defend the public university. Fourth, university students demand a crash plan against the “linguistic emergency” and finally, feminist protocols effective and revision of educational plans.