Students infected with covid after a trip to Mallorca now number more than 500

The positive cases linked to the inter-community outbreak of students originating in an end-of-year trip to Mallorca already amount to more than 500 cases throughout the country, while 2,000 students are in quarantine for this reason.

An end-of-year trip to Mallorca between June 12 and 18 has caused a coronavirus outbreak with six autonomous communities involved, which has forced tests and quarantines for students who are or have traveled to the island.

The general director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, pointed out at the press conference this Friday to update the epidemiological situation in Madrid that the positive cases in the region linked to this outbreak already amount to 320, the most affected region, but could keep increasing.

Andradas has said that “so far” the sequencing of positives in hospitals through PCR indicates that they are infections by British variant, although the Ministry does not rule out that there are cases of another variant such as delta, as has happened in the Basque Country .

The general director has reported that most of those infected are asymptomatic or “have very mild symptoms” so there has been no hospitalization.

The outbreak affects 61 basic health areas in the Community of Madrid that are being “more affected” at the epidemiological level.

In addition, Andradas has detailed that these young people, between 17 and 19 years old, have studied in 31 institutes in the region, although he has specified that the educational centers have had nothing to do with the organization of the trip to Mallorca, where the Madrid students have stayed in eight different hotels.

