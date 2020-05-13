Mexico City.- On the eve of the announcement by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of the plan to return to the “new normal”, the governments of Nuevo León and Coahuila announced that the school year will end with online classes.

In a media conference, the Secretary of Education of Nuevo León, María de los Ángeles Errizúris, explained that after an evaluation with the Health Security Council it was determined that classes in public and private schools should continue online, considering that they do not it is convenient to return to the face-to-face activities.

“Nuevo León will not put any person at risk and therefore classes will continue online or remotely,” said the state official.

#EnVivo Update at the moment on coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Nuevo León # EnVivoUpdated at the moment on coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Nuevo León Posted by Canal 28 Nuevo León on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

For his part, when presiding over the meeting of the Covid-19 Centro region subcommittee, the governor of Coahuila, Miguel Ángel Riquelme, anticipated that work is needed to ensure that the School Cycle in that entity concludes online. This, he clarified,

The above “not to expose students, teachers and parents,” he said.

It may interest you SEP guarantees that the School Cycle will be fulfilled

Governor @mrikelme chaired the meeting of the # Subcommittee # COVID_19 # RegiónCentro, where he anticipated that work is needed so that the #CicloEscolar in #Coahuila #concludes #line. This, he clarified, so as not to expose students, teachers and parents. pic.twitter.com/Gk5IotKDqK – Government of Coahuila (@GobDeCoahuila) May 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa Huerta indicated that the return to classes in that entity will be until the subject is perfectly clear to avoid infections despite the announcements of the federal government to return to normal on June 1.

The return to school will not be on June 1st; This is what our Governor of the State of Puebla said. Luis Miguel Barbosa Huerta. pic.twitter.com/CDLOdiBwD4 – Cerro Rojo Noticias (@rojo_noticias) May 12, 2020

It should be remembered that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will announce the plan for a return to what he called the new normality in places with fewer infections.

Seven24.mx

ebv

The post Students from Nuevo León and Coahuila will not return to face-to-face classes appeared first on Siete24.