Adapting to online classes has not been easy for students, since they find it difficult to feel motivated and have had to try harder than usual, according to the results of a survey carried out by the Central American University (UCA) and the newspaper LA PRENSA.

After the confirmation of Covid-19 cases in Nicaragua, several universities and private schools decided to suspend face-to-face classes and move them to the virtual environment to reduce the risks of contagion and at the request of parents. The decision was made due to the inaction of the Ministry of Education (Mined), which did not issue general regulations and decided to continue classes in public schools.

These data were obtained through an open poll carried out among the followers and readers of Diario La Prensa, during ten days in May. An electronic form shared in an informative note in the newspaper was used, as well as in the social networks of the same newspaper. Through these means, the voluntary participation of students, teachers and parents was requested to understand the experiences and perceptions they have faced in the challenge of a sudden adaptation of regular classes to virtual modality from the Covid-19 pandemic, in the different educational levels.

The data showed that students feel that they have not had enough support from their college or university, nor enough attention from their teachers, who they consider to have little command of virtual teaching tools and strategies.

Another result was that the impression of little progress prevails in the studies, it has been difficult for them to understand the contents and they consider that their performance has decreased. Despite the great support that most of the students said they have had from their mothers and fathers, they feel pressured and overwhelmed by the amount of tasks they have to do.

Teachers put more effort

The teachers, for their part, assured that the online modality requires more time and effort than the face-to-face one. Only half of the respondents claimed to have the necessary resources to teach their classes. However, the vast majority said they were always motivated to support their students.

The opinion on whether the students have responded well to the modality was divided, as 50 percent believed that they had and that they had progressed satisfactorily in their studies, and the other half said no. Equally divided is the perception about their own mastery of virtual education tools and strategies, with 50% saying that they have sufficient mastery and the rest considering that they do not.

Like students, half of teachers feel pressured and overwhelmed. Instead, they have felt support from their study center.

No study spaces

More than half of the teachers said that their students do not have the necessary means to receive virtual classes. Coincidentally, the students stated that they lack adequate space to work at home, half of them have not always had the appropriate means to connect and more than half have lacked quality internet connection.

Almost all the students also reported feeling isolated from their peers, so most do not want to study in this modality again in the future. In contrast, most teachers are willing to continue teaching under this modality in the future.

Despite all the difficulties, almost all of the teachers said they agreed with the move to virtual mode and only half of the students expressed the same. However, the participants expressed almost unanimously that they understand the reasons why their study center made the decision. In addition, they agreed that they should not return to classrooms while the pandemic remains or there is a risk of contagion.