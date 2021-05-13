Students cut the Diagonal during the strike at universities and institutes in Catalonia

University students They cut the Avenida Diagonal in Barcelona from just before eleven in the morning, called this Thursday to the university and secondary strike called by the Sindicat d’Estudiants dels Països Catalans (SEPC) to demand that the rectors sign the Commitment Against the Educational Crisis. The SPEC has made a call to concentrate on the Palau Reial to form a column that will join the central demonstration, which will take place from 12 noon in the Plaza de la Universitat.

📢 DEMONSTRATED in moviment per av. Diagonal in sentit Besòs from the Zona Universitària towards the Pl. De la Universitat.

🔴 Effects on the central trunk of the Diagonal. Fem deviations per les calçades laterals. # Infotrànsit pic.twitter.com/IvUxDQ0Lu6 – Guàrdia Urbana Barcelona (@GUBBarcelona) May 13, 2021

In addition, from early in the morning, students they have blocked access to certain centers and have painted, for example on the Campus Mar of the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF), in the Clinic of the University of Barcelona (UB) or in the faculties of the Barri Vell de Girona and Montilivi of the University of Girona (UdG), as reported by the SEPC.

The protest calls for Equalization of prices of masters and degrees and degrees with each other, the obligatory remuneration of the practices and the support for the acquittal of all those indicted for defending the university.

Also, ask for a shock plan for Catalan against the linguistic emergency and effective feminist protocols.

At the Autonomous University of Barcelona the students, who have spent the night there, they have once again closed the accesses to the campus by road with containers and from the railway station, in addition to preventing entry to some faculties with barricades made up of tables and chairs.

At the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF), the Ciutadella campus strike committee spent the night there and it has also blocked access.

The UPF Mar campus has also dawned with the accesses blocked and with protest graffiti with the messages “Rectors, sign the commitment”, “Public and quality education” or “Against the educational crisis”.

The Mundet Campus of the University of Barcelona (UB) has also dawned with graffiti claims in which you can read “We defend the public. 13-M. Strike”, which also appear in graffiti at the Gabriel Ferrater, Vila-seca and Domènech i Montaner institutes in the city of Reus (Tarragona).

Some access to the campus is also obstructed Hospital Clínic de la UB with seals and classroom furniture, and where banners have been hung that read “Strike 13-M for commitment. We empty the classrooms” and “We defend the public.”

In the same way, access to the faculties of the University of Girona located in the old quarter with fences and containers.

Around 10:30 a.m. the different columns of students will head towards the Plaza Universidad de Barcelona, ​​where the event is scheduled to start. demonstration that will end at the headquarters of the Parliament, that this Thursday is holding a plenary meeting.

The SEPC spokeswoman, Anna Clua, stated that the Parliament “is where the public representatives are,” who are the ones who “have to offer solutions” to the “educational crisis”, especially “the new Government”, which “has to urgently address the equalization of prices between degrees and masters”, since in the case of their own master’s degrees taught by public universities “they reach prohibitive private prices of 6,000 or 8,000 euros per course”.